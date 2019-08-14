Log in
CentralSquare Sponsors Atlanta Police Foundation's Atlanta's Finest 5K Run to Support Common Mission of Building Safer and Stronger Communities

08/14/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Lake Mary, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, announced today its Champion’s Circle sponsorship of the Atlanta Police Foundation’s 15th annual Atlanta’s Finest 5K Run benefitting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Being held at Pemberton Place in Atlanta, GA, August 17, the run starts at 7:30 a.m. EDT. Participants of all abilities are welcome.

“CentralSquare’s strong commitment to serving communities across North America is an integral part of our culture and mission,” said Simon Angove, CEO of CentralSquare. “We proudly partner with the city of Atlanta which, along with over 50 surrounding counties, uses our technology to connect first responders across the region so that their speed of response is second to none. In sponsoring this running event, we’re thrilled to support the Atlanta Police Foundation as we unite under our common mission: safer and stronger communities.”

“Support from community partners like CentralSquare allows us to continue implementing and expanding programs like Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta,” said Dave Wilkinson, President and CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation. “This contributes to the Atlanta Police Foundation’s overall mission to keep Atlanta a safe and innovative place to live.”

As part of its sponsorship, CentralSquare is supporting the Atlanta Police Department Experience booth located near the finish line where special police units will be set up for runners to learn more about. CentralSquare will also be hosting the post-race brunch at the Atlanta Breakfast Club, which is estimated to welcome 400-500 runners.

CentralSquare encourages residents and visitors to register for the run by visiting the Atlanta’s Finest 5K website.

Further, on November 9, CentralSquare will host its own SuperFast 5K run – including a virtual race – at its headquarter location in Lake Mary, FL.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu
www.centralsquare.com
800-727-8088
media@centralsquare.com

