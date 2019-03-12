CentralSquare :'s Flagship Conference Draws More Than 1,600 Public Sector Leaders

CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, introduces its
flagship conference, CentralSquare
2019, where more than 1,600 public sector leaders will come together
to explore today’s technology and work toward building safer and smarter
communities. Attendees of CentralSquare 2019 come from cities, counties
and municipalities of every size across the United States and Canada.
Highlights of the event include:
-
Networking with more than 1,600 public sector leaders representing
more than 500 agencies and cities from nearly every state in the U.S.
-
More than 350 breakout sessions designed to ensure attendees are up to
date on the latest advances in public sector technology
-
Renowned guest speakers, including former CEO of Hewlett-Packard,
Carly Fiorina; former Boston Police commissioner, William Evans; and
Tampa Bay Rays’ analytics expert, James Click
-
CentralSquare Innovation Zone where attendees will experience upcoming
innovations that use IoT, AI and data science
“CentralSquare 2019 will gather today’s most forward-thinking leaders in
government and public safety,” said CEO Simon Angove. “It’s a privilege
to welcome these leaders to exchange ideas as we aggressively develop
new technologies that will transform public service operations and
provide amazing public experiences for the communities they serve.”
CentralSquare 2019 will take place at the Henry B. González Convention
Center and Grand Hyatt in San Antonio, TX, March 17-20. Learn more at CentralSquare2019.com
About CentralSquare
Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the
public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare
Technologies is an industry leader in public safety and public
administration software, serving over 7,500 organizations from the
largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across
North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public
safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management,
mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public
administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance,
human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement,
asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For
hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance,
and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile
software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More
information is available at www.CentralSquare.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005772/en/