CentralSquare :'s Flagship Conference Draws More Than 1,600 Public Sector Leaders

03/12/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

Keynote speakers include Carly Fiorina (Former CEO of HP), Commissioner William Evans (Former Commissioner of Boston Police), and James Click (Tampa Bay Rays)

CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, introduces its flagship conference, CentralSquare 2019, where more than 1,600 public sector leaders will come together to explore today’s technology and work toward building safer and smarter communities. Attendees of CentralSquare 2019 come from cities, counties and municipalities of every size across the United States and Canada.

Highlights of the event include:

  • Networking with more than 1,600 public sector leaders representing more than 500 agencies and cities from nearly every state in the U.S.
  • More than 350 breakout sessions designed to ensure attendees are up to date on the latest advances in public sector technology
  • Renowned guest speakers, including former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, Carly Fiorina; former Boston Police commissioner, William Evans; and Tampa Bay Rays’ analytics expert, James Click
  • CentralSquare Innovation Zone where attendees will experience upcoming innovations that use IoT, AI and data science

“CentralSquare 2019 will gather today’s most forward-thinking leaders in government and public safety,” said CEO Simon Angove. “It’s a privilege to welcome these leaders to exchange ideas as we aggressively develop new technologies that will transform public service operations and provide amazing public experiences for the communities they serve.”

CentralSquare 2019 will take place at the Henry B. González Convention Center and Grand Hyatt in San Antonio, TX, March 17-20. Learn more at CentralSquare2019.com

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare Technologies is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,500 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at www.CentralSquare.com


© Business Wire 2019
