CentralSquare to Unveil Unified, Nationwide Dispatch System at Fire Rescue International Annual Conference and Expo

08/06/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Lake Mary, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, announced today that it will participate in the Fire Rescue International (FRI) Annual Conference and Expo of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) being held August 8-11, 2019, in Dallas, TX. Presenting to more than 10,000 fire and emergency service leaders, experts, exhibitors and guests from around the globe, CentralSquare will demonstrate its unified, nationwide dispatch network and showcase its unified, fully interoperable Public Safety Suite Enterprise from conference booth 1302.

CentralSquare provides the industry’s broadest and most unified technology platform to more than 5,000 public safety agencies across North America, empowering them to engage the fastest multi-agency, multi-discipline and multi-jurisdiction response with the most efficient and effective resource utilization capabilities. In fact, one-third of the top 18 cities in the country have systems that enable coordinated fire, EMS and police response — and they all are powered by CentralSquare solutions.

For example, a fire engine from a neighboring jurisdiction may be closest to a fire and could reach a scene before the tragedy escalates. Coordination of resources among these jurisdictions becomes especially critical during natural disasters where dozens of fire, EMS and law enforcement services need to work together to prevent damage to life and property. This had real-world implications in Southern California, where five agencies and 51 fire stations needed seamless coordination to respond to recent wildfires. With CentralSquare, one agency could see other agencies’ equipment, providing visibility into when additional units were arriving and how they could be positioned most effectively for containment.

Representing all critical components of the public safety enterprise, CentralSquare Enterprise has been designed from inception to work together seamlessly or as stand-alone products. Advanced functions combine to deliver the industry’s latest developments in interoperability for computer aided dispatch, 911 and mobile software, among others. Chosen by public safety agencies of all sizes across North America, CentralSquare provides a proven solution that leads to safer communities by empowering faster and more accurate emergency response, greater availability of responders and deeper insights into mission-critical data in real time.

CentralSquare encourages FRI attendees to visit booth 1302 for personal demonstrations and one-on-one discussions with company leadership and subject matter experts.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at www.CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu
CentralSquare Technologies
800-727-8088
media@centralsquare.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
