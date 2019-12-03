Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Centre for Probe Development & Commercialization (CPDC) Appoints New Interim CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:24pm EST

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), a global leader in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals, is announcing as of today that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Justyna Kelly as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Dr.  Joe McCann will stay on as an Advisor to the CEO to support the transition until January 4, 2020 when he will transition to a new opportunity. 

Joe McCann, CPDC's outgoing President and CEO, said, "During Justyna's almost 10 years at CPDC, she has demonstrated that she is a strong and dynamic leader who understands the needs of our stakeholders and partners. She has worked closely with CPDC's teams and companies from around the globe to execute successfully on a variety of diagnostic and therapy programs.  We are confident that Justyna's experience at CPDC positions her well to lead the Company."  Joe McCann continued, "I am truly grateful for the opportunities afforded to me by the CPDC and the support that CPDC's Principal Investigator and Founder Dr. John Valliant has provided along with the support of former Board Chair Bob Sutherland and current Board Chair Mark Lundie, and the rest of the CPDC Board.  CPDC has established a unique organization and I am looking forward to seeing CPDC grow over the coming years."

Mark Lundie, Chair of the CPDC Board of Directors, said in a statement: "We would like to thank Joe for his contributions to CPDC over the last 9 years. Over the last year as President and CEO, Joe has built a strong management team that will leverage its experience, expertise and track record of success to position Canada at the forefront of the rapidly growing radiopharmaceutical sector. We are delighted to welcome Justyna Kelly as CPDC's Interim CEO. Her expertise and knowledge in operations and the radiopharmaceutical space are an excellent fit to ensure CPDC continues to deliver on its commitments to stakeholders and partners."

Ms. Kelly joined CPDC in 2010, founding CPDC's microbiology and sterility assurance program.  Since that time, Justyna has held roles of increasing responsibility in process development and manufacturing, successfully leading key internal programs and launching a number of therapeutic products for our clients. 

Justyna Kelly said, "CPDC is an exciting and successful organization that is powered by an amazing team. In addition to our people who make a difference in patients' lives daily, our leadership has the experience and drive to build on our success. I am honoured to be named CPDC's Interim CEO during this time, and I would like to thank Joe, Mark and John Valliant, CPDC's founder and Principal Investigator, as well as my colleagues, for the support and mentorship they provided over the years that prepared me for this role. As the Board conducts a search, we will continue to focus on our strategic plan and client initiatives, to ensure that we continue to meet expectations and ensure a smooth transition."

About CPDC

The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) is a private, not-for-profit company dedicated to improving patients' lives by advancing drugs for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.  Created in 2008, with the support of multiple stakeholders, including the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE), McMaster University and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), CPDC has become a global leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals. With an established pipeline of products and a robust and reliable manufacturing unit, CPDC supplies innovative diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals that are used daily in Canada and around the world. CPDC currently employs over 111 staff in Hamilton, Toronto and Ottawa.  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centre-for-probe-development--commercialization-cpdc-appoints-new-interim-ceo-300968422.html

SOURCE Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pCPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:44pDESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION : Awards More Than $150,000 in Non-Profit Grants
BU
12:43pBILBY : Visit of His Majesty the King of Sweden to India (2-6 December 2019)
PU
12:42pION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA SA - Update following capital increase dated 03 December 2019
AQ
12:41pCERNER : AWS Work to Reduce Patient Re-Admissions and Time Spent Documenting Patient Visits
AQ
12:41pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of AK Steel Holding Corporation
PR
12:41pPOLARIS : Assembles Elite Rodeo Athletes to Inaugurate Team RANGER Ahead of 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
BU
12:40pBOOSTHEAT : Boostheat exceeds first target of 200 boostheat.20 orders ahead of initial deadline
AN
12:40pVONOVIA SE : Swedish Shareholders' Association recommends its members to accept Vonovia's offer
EQ
12:39pSP Energy Networks and ERMCO Partner to Help Meet UK Net Zero Ambitions
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group