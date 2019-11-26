Centrepoint Alliance : China, ASEAN promote forestry industry development

NANNING - Five projects related to the forestry industry of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, worth 8.85 billion yuan ($1.26 billion), have been signed at an exhibition of the China-ASEAN Expo.

The Forest and Wood Products Exhibition 2019, China-ASEAN Expo, was held in Nanning, capital of the border region, which concluded on Nov 25.

Themed 'green, innovation, technology and health,' the exhibition showed the whole forestry industrial chain of both China and member states of ASEAN.

Chinese and ASEAN member states enterprises displayed their woodworking machinery, forestry equipment and wood furniture in the 25,000-square-meters exhibition hall.

Other activities concerning forest and wood products international trade, wood culture, government-enterprises dialogue on forestry and exchanges between China and ASEAN enterprises were held during the exhibition.

Shi Zuyao, deputy secretary-general of the China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat said the exhibition is an important platform of forestry cooperation between China and ASEAN, playing a significant role in pushing forward exchanges and cooperation in forestry resources, information, talent and technology between the two sides.

The annual exhibition was first held in 2010.