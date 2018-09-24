Centrexion Therapeutics Appoints Andrew Partridge as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation, a company focused on developing novel, non-opioid and non-addictive therapies for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that Andrew Partridge has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of the company.

“We are very pleased to have Andrew join the Centrexion leadership team,” said Jeffrey B. Kindler, chief executive officer of Centrexion Therapeutics. “Andrew has a proven ability to develop and energize successful, high-performing commercial teams and deliver exceptional results.”

Mr. Partridge brings 20 years of leadership, sales and marketing experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries during which he has held senior leadership roles involving more than 25 launches. Prior to joining Centrexion, Andrew served as Senior Vice President, Regional Head of North America Commercial at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for building an infrastructure to deliver on multiple indication expansions and new product launches. During his tenure at Vertex, he played an integral role on Vertex’s senior leadership teams including the Operating Committee, Commercial Leadership and North America Leadership teams. From 2003 to 2013 he worked at Amgen, where he had various senior leadership roles including Global Marketing Therapeutic Area Head for Oncology Supportive Care and Executive Director of Sales, Oncology in the United States. Prior to Amgen, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Roche and Schering-Plough. Mr. Partridge received a Higher National Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences at Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom.

About Centrexion Therapeutics

Centrexion Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in identifying, developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of chronic pain. Centrexion’s website address is http://www.centrexion.com.

Centrexion retained executive search firm Ignite Search Partners, specializing in biotech, pharmaceutical and medical technology and device industries, to conduct the search.

