Centrexion Therapeutics Appoints Andrew Partridge as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation, a company focused on developing
novel, non-opioid and non-addictive therapies for the treatment of
chronic pain, today announced that Andrew Partridge has been appointed
Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of the company.
“We are very pleased to have Andrew join the Centrexion leadership
team,” said Jeffrey B. Kindler, chief executive officer of Centrexion
Therapeutics. “Andrew has a proven ability to develop and energize
successful, high-performing commercial teams and deliver exceptional
results.”
Mr. Partridge brings 20 years of leadership, sales and marketing
experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries during
which he has held senior leadership roles involving more than 25
launches. Prior to joining Centrexion, Andrew served as Senior Vice
President, Regional Head of North America Commercial at Vertex
Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for building an infrastructure
to deliver on multiple indication expansions and new product launches.
During his tenure at Vertex, he played an integral role on Vertex’s
senior leadership teams including the Operating Committee, Commercial
Leadership and North America Leadership teams. From 2003 to 2013 he
worked at Amgen, where he had various senior leadership roles including
Global Marketing Therapeutic Area Head for Oncology Supportive Care and
Executive Director of Sales, Oncology in the United States. Prior to
Amgen, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Roche and
Schering-Plough. Mr. Partridge received a Higher National Diploma in
Medical Laboratory Sciences at Birmingham City University in the United
Kingdom.
About Centrexion Therapeutics
Centrexion Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on becoming the leader in identifying, developing and
commercializing novel, non-opioid and non-addictive therapies to address
the large unmet medical need for the treatment of chronic pain.
Centrexion’s website address is http://www.centrexion.com.
Centrexion retained executive search firm Ignite Search Partners,
specializing in biotech, pharmaceutical and medical technology and
device industries, to conduct the search.
