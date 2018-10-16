Centric Software : Turns Up The Retail Velocity with v6.4 and v6.5

Centric Software is proud to announce that the latest releases of its
flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric 8 PLM
versions 6.4 and 6.5, are now available. Centric Software provides the
most innovative enterprise solutions to retail, fashion, footwear,
outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and
operational digital transformation goals.
Centric Software’s newest releases are driven by feedback from Centric’s
Customer Advisory Board and close partners from retail, fashion, outdoor
and consumer goods. Centric 8 PLM v6.5 includes innovations to empower
new and agile business strategies for the fast moving multi-category
retail environment to leverage the supply chain and to employ 3D
technologies to boost design proposals, increase product variety and
speed time to market.
“This update of Centric 8 responds to the increasing pace of new product
introductions, the necessity to maximize best-sellers and the need to
create innovative designs quickly,” explains Ron Watson, VP of Product
at Centric Software. “In order for brands and retailers to offer a
variety of well-designed goods, hundreds of thousands of design
proposals or prototypes might be reviewed with as few as ten percent
retained for development. Brands and retailers also want to minimize
risk and keep consumers happy by offering variations of best-selling,
core designs. Of course, all of this has to be done quickly as time to
market and time to trend are key.”
Over the past year, Centric Software worked with large retailers and
brands on many innovations that facilitate the high volume development
of products such as tools that enable the simultaneous development of
hundreds of styles and multiple seasons, streamline the development of
goods for multiple markets and the groundbreaking AI
Image Search for faster decision-making in design and development.
Centric 8 PLM v6.5 continues this theme with several new innovations
including 3D and CAD-agnostic 3D Sample Review. Retailers and brands can
use 3D technology from any CAD vendor for rapid product visualization
and prototyping thus dramatically speeding product iterations while also
reducing time to market and prototyping costs.
Ground breaking, high-volume sourcing capabilities found in v6.5 are
particularly well-suited for brands, retailers and multi-category
retailers that co-design and source finished products from
suppliers. New tools allow users to quickly issue design briefs to many
suppliers and agents simultaneously, gather and iterate designs in
Centric 8, and seamlessly launch development leading to a dramatic
increase in both product innovation and the number of products launched.
It is also now possible to easily vary a core design in many different
materials, colors, sizes, trims or other styling details. New
innovations in Centric 8 introduce unprecedented levels of efficiency by
drawing on common product characteristics but simultaneously varying key
details. With these new tools, one technical designer can manage
hundreds of styles at once and companies can easily produce thousands of
variations to serve different target customers, geographies and sales
channels.
“Centric PLM, specifically the new tools for sourcing included in
Centric 8 v6.5, will help us provide our customers with even more great
products at great prices to deliver on our promise of Trustworthy Value.
With Centric PLM, we are leveraging innovative technology to collaborate
more closely with our vendor partners so that Big Lots teams can provide
our customers with improved quality, fashion and value,” says Ryan
Shuster, VP OF Global Sourcing at Big Lots.
“We are delighted to announce that Centric is expanding the definition
of what PLM can do with the release of version 6.5,” says Chris Groves,
President and CEO of Centric Software. “We worked in close partnership
with large retailers and brands to create innovations that will make it
easier for companies to retail, develop and source a wider variety of
products faster and more efficiently. Centric continues to provide
solutions that give our partners the edge in a competitive global
marketplace.”
From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals
around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation
Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear,
luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform
(VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based
devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions.
Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly
collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric’s flagship
product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers
enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing,
business planning, quality, and collection management functionality
tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages
extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings
tailored for small businesses.
Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the
Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in
Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global
Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence
Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in
2013, 2015, and 2016.
Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other
brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
