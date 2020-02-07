Log in
Centrica : Rs. 29,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 12th February 2020

02/07/2020 | 05:48am EST

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 29,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 12th February 2020

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period

91 Days

182 Days

364 Days

Total

ISIN*

LKA09120E155 LKA18220H148

LKA36421B127

Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)

7,500

7,000

15,000

29,500

Date of Auction

:

12th February 2020

Date of Settlement

:

14th February 2020

Date of Issue

:

14th February 2020

Closing date and time of bid submission

: Wednesday 12th February 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

Minimum amount of a bid

: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and

multiples of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the

electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating

amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount

on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

People's Bank

2458935

Capital Alliance Ltd

2317777

Sampath Bank PLC

2305842

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Seylan Bank PLC

2456340

First Capital Treasuries PLC

2639883

Union Bank of Colombo PLC

2374158

NatWealth Securities Ltd

4703000

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

* International Securities Identification Number

Issuing Office

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt Department

Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.

Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax:+94 11 2477687

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:47:02 UTC
