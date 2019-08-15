Log in
Centricity Expands Executive Team with Addition of Service Contract Industry Veteran Chris Penn

08/15/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

St. Petersburg, Florida, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Centricity, the service and protection powerhouse, today announced the addition of Chris Penn as Vice President of Client Services. Penn joins the team with more than 10 years of experience in the service contract industry.

In Penn’s new role at Centricity, he will be responsible for leading the client management team, focusing on growth and retention of current and new clients as well as new program development.

Penn most recently served as Senior Product Manager at Samsung Electronics America where he supervised several layers of a service contract program, including new product development, training, merchandising, and aftermarket programs.

“Joining Centricity was a no-brainer. Watching them grow over the last few years, I knew it was something I wanted to be part of,” said Penn. “The company’s approach to business and the relationships built with its clients is admirable.”

Penn frequently shares his expertise as a featured speaker at industry conferences.

“Chris joins our team at a time of expansion and opportunity. His experience coupled with his natural fit within our organization creates a solid foundation to build valuable, unique solutions for our clients,” said Dawn Taylor, President of Centricity. “The existing relationships he has in our industry, in addition to those he’s already built, will prove to be an asset for us and our partners.”

More information on Centricity’s Service Contract Programs can be found at Centricity.com.

About Centricity
Centricity provides comprehensive risk management solutions centered around the customer. The company is a privately-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation (BFC). Since 1976, BFC has been the corporate parent to a diverse set of businesses, including property and casualty insurance companies, a professional employer organization (PEO) for small business, and a financial services company. With assets over $500 million, Bankers Financial Corporation employs more than 800 associates throughout the United States.

Attachment 

Arun Khosla
Centricity
7278234000 ext. 4106
arun.khosla@bankersfinancialcorp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
