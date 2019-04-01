Centrify : Announces New P.E.A.K. Performance Partner Program to Empower Enterprise Security Channel with Zero Trust Privilege

Rebuilt from the ground up with a new global distributor, Centrify’s channel enabled for more success with Privileged Access Management than ever before

Centrify, a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprises, today launched a brand new partner program that empowers the channel to better help organizations stop the leading cause of data breaches: privileged access abuse. The Centrify P.E.A.K. Performance partner program leverages a maximized discount structure, engagement and support tools, dynamic marketing campaigns, and modern training modules to accelerate partners providing Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Services.

“The Centrify P.E.A.K. Performance partner program is the result of listening to our partners and global system integrators so they can successfully sell Privileged Access Management solutions based on a Zero Trust approach that can actually stop breaches,” said John Andrews, Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Centrify. “Gartner named Privileged Access Management (PAM) a Top 10 Security Project for 20191. Our research shows that more than half of organizations haven’t even implemented some of the basics of PAM like a password vault or multi-factor authentication, and a big part of tapping into those opportunities is expanding our reach. The P.E.A.K. Performance partner program will energize the channel and put more resources toward securing the privileged credentials that grant access to modern attack surfaces.”

The P.E.A.K. Performance partner program includes a comprehensive playbook to support four key pillars to enable partner success:

Profitability model tied to sales revenue and training achievements

Engagement tools and sales support to help partners find and win deals

Accelerated Go-to-Market tactics with dynamic marketing tools and sales programs

Knowledge - Training programs to enhance the skills that make partners trusted advisors

Centrify has also expanded its team to support strategic partners and global system integrators, who can now choose from three new tiers in the P.E.A.K. Performance partner program to select the level that is best for them:

Centrify Platinum Partner: Highest level of support, highest level of enhanced pricing, deep multi-competency requirements

Centrify Gold Partner: Focused support, medium level of enhanced pricing, mid-range multi-competency requirements.

Focused support, medium level of enhanced pricing, mid-range multi-competency requirements. Centrify Silver Partner: Self-serve support, lower level of enhanced pricing, multi-competency requirements.

The P.E.A.K. Performance partner program is also supported by a new global distributor, Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD). Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Services are a powerful addition to Tech Data’s security portfolio, enabling an extensive reseller partner network that can leverage extensive technical, marketing, and credit services.

This morning, Centrify also announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Centrify a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

For more information about the Centrify P.E.A.K. Performance partner program, please visit https://www.centrify.com/partners/.

1 Gartner, Top 10 Security Projects for 2019, Brian Reed | Neil MacDonald | Peter Firstbrook | Sam Olyaei | Prateek Bhajanka, 11 February 2019.

About Centrify

Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprise attack surfaces. Centrify Zero Trust Privilege helps customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the access environment. By implementing least privilege access, Centrify minimizes the attack surface, improves audit and compliance visibility, and reduces risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100, the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies, all trust Centrify to stop the leading cause of breaches – privileged credential abuse.

