Centrify : Announces New P.E.A.K. Performance Partner Program to Empower Enterprise Security Channel with Zero Trust Privilege

Rebuilt from the ground up with a new global distributor, Centrify’s
channel enabled for more success with Privileged Access Management than
ever before
Centrify,
a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern
enterprises, today launched a brand new partner program that empowers
the channel to better help organizations stop the leading cause of data
breaches: privileged access abuse. The Centrify P.E.A.K. Performance
partner program leverages a maximized discount structure, engagement and
support tools, dynamic marketing campaigns, and modern training modules
to accelerate partners providing Centrify Zero
Trust Privilege Services.
“The Centrify P.E.A.K. Performance partner program is the result of
listening to our partners and global system integrators so they can
successfully sell Privileged Access Management solutions based on a Zero
Trust approach that can actually stop breaches,” said John Andrews, Vice
President of Worldwide Channels at Centrify. “Gartner named Privileged
Access Management (PAM) a Top 10 Security Project for 20191.
Our research shows that more than half of organizations haven’t even
implemented some of the basics of PAM like a password vault or
multi-factor authentication, and a big part of tapping into those
opportunities is expanding our reach. The P.E.A.K. Performance partner
program will energize the channel and put more resources toward securing
the privileged credentials that grant access to modern attack surfaces.”
The P.E.A.K. Performance partner program includes a comprehensive
playbook to support four key pillars to enable partner success:
-
Profitability model tied to sales revenue and training achievements
-
Engagement tools and sales support to help partners find and win deals
-
Accelerated Go-to-Market tactics with dynamic marketing tools and
sales programs
-
Knowledge - Training programs to enhance the skills that make partners
trusted advisors
Centrify has also expanded its team to support strategic partners and
global system integrators, who can now choose from three new tiers in
the P.E.A.K. Performance partner program to select the level that is
best for them:
-
Centrify Platinum Partner: Highest level of support, highest level of
enhanced pricing, deep multi-competency requirements
-
Centrify Gold Partner: Focused support, medium level of
enhanced pricing, mid-range multi-competency requirements.
-
Centrify Silver Partner: Self-serve support, lower level of enhanced
pricing, multi-competency requirements.
The P.E.A.K. Performance partner program is also supported by a new
global distributor, Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD). Centrify Zero Trust
Privilege Services are a powerful addition to Tech Data’s security
portfolio, enabling an extensive reseller partner network that can
leverage extensive technical, marketing, and credit services.
This morning, Centrify
also announced that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has given Centrify a 5-Star rating in its 2019
Partner Program Guide. The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured
in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
For more information about the Centrify P.E.A.K. Performance partner
program, please visit https://www.centrify.com/partners/.
About Centrify
Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access
Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure
modern enterprise attack surfaces. Centrify Zero Trust Privilege helps
customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is
requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the
access environment. By implementing least privilege access, Centrify
minimizes the attack surface, improves audit and compliance visibility,
and reduces risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid
enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100, the world’s largest financial
institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure
companies, all trust Centrify to stop the leading cause of breaches –
privileged credential abuse.
