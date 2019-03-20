Centrify : Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management, Worldwide

Centrify,
a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern
enterprises, today announced it has been recognized as a March
2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Privileged Access
Management Solutions. Gartner defines Privileged
Access Management as solutions “that help organizations provide
secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance
requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access.”
Centrify Zero
Trust Privilege Services help customers grant least privilege access
based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request,
and the risk of the access environment.
“Gartner provides a wonderful forum for the market to receive direct
feedback from customers about the value they are deriving from
Centrify’s Zero Trust Privilege Services. We are thrilled to be named a
March 2019 Customer’s Choice from our customers on Gartner Peer
Insights,” said Tim Steinkopf, CEO of Centrify. “We are redefining
legacy PAM with cloud-ready solutions that help enterprises reduce risk
and secure privileged access to modern attack surfaces. Centrify thanks
our customers who continue to place their confidence in us, and who
helped us secure this valued distinction.”
The 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Privileged Access
Management Solutions follows several industry recognitions for Centrify
over the past few months, including Gartner analysts recognizing
Centrify as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner
Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management in December 2018.
The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors
in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account
both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure a
fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous
criteria for recognizing vendors with a high rate of customer
satisfaction. To earn this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of
50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or
higher.
Centrify Zero Trust Privilege customers contributed the following
reviews to Gartner Peer Insights:
-
“Implementation is easy and seamless. We are utilizing the Cloud
platform and the technology provided is a seamless integration with
our environment. The web portal is user friendly and the execution of
the "just in time" access works each and every time. The technical
support has been tremendous. The team is very responsive and focused
on helping you succeed.” – Active
Directory Principal Engineer in the Finance Industry
-
“Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Service increases security, reduces
administrative overhead. The Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Service has
been an excellent addition to our privileged access management
program. In addition to allowing us to control access to our key
systems in a more granular fashion, it has significantly reduced the
workload and overhead of managing access to our Unix environment.” – Information
Security Manager in the Retail Industry
-
“Centrify is an excellent partner in providing the services we need.
We have worked for the past 2 years with Centrify to successfully
implement their solution in our enterprise environment. They have been
key partners in making sure that implementation completely meets our
expectations.” – Information
Security Advisor in the Healthcare Industry
-
“Has kept us secure for many, many years. We have used the Centrify
product for several years and it has matured into one of the best
products to secure your other than Windows systems into AD and provide
for management of users, groups, and computers as well as
authorization, authentication, and multi-factor managed privileged
usage.” – Vice
President, Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation in the
Government Industry
-
“I strongly recommend the product especially for central management of
.NIX systems. The product is easy to install and integrate. After the
installation, we did not experience any performance problems in the
end systems. Compatibility with new security approach is so fast.” – Security
and Risk Management Systems Analyst in the Services Industry
Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access
Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure
modern enterprise attack surfaces. Zero Trust Privilege mandates a
“never trust, always verify, enforce least privilege” approach.
Organizations may consider approaching Privileged Access Management by
solely implementing password vaults, leaving gaps that can easily be
exploited. Zero Trust Privilege combines password vaulting with
brokering of identities, multi-factor authentication enforcement and
“just enough” privilege, all while securing remote access and monitoring
of all privileged sessions.
To learn more about Centrify, please visit www.centrify.com.
*Score reflective as of March 20, 2019
About Peer Insights
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT
software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and
technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more
insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve
their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their
customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified
reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective
opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied
against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of,
nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About Gartner Magic Quadrant
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About Centrify
Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access
Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure
modern enterprise attack surfaces. Centrify Zero Trust Privilege helps
customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is
requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the
access environment. By implementing least privilege access, Centrify
minimizes the attack surface, improves audit and compliance visibility,
and reduces risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid
enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100, the world’s largest financial
institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure
companies, all trust Centrify to stop the leading cause of breaches –
privileged credential abuse.
Centrify is a registered trademark of Centrify Corporation in the United
States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005521/en/