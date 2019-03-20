Centrify : Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management, Worldwide

Centrify’s score of 4.6 (out of 5.0) for securing access to privileged accounts*

Centrify, a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprises, today announced it has been recognized as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Privileged Access Management Solutions. Gartner defines Privileged Access Management as solutions “that help organizations provide secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access.” Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Services help customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the access environment.

“Gartner provides a wonderful forum for the market to receive direct feedback from customers about the value they are deriving from Centrify’s Zero Trust Privilege Services. We are thrilled to be named a March 2019 Customer’s Choice from our customers on Gartner Peer Insights,” said Tim Steinkopf, CEO of Centrify. “We are redefining legacy PAM with cloud-ready solutions that help enterprises reduce risk and secure privileged access to modern attack surfaces. Centrify thanks our customers who continue to place their confidence in us, and who helped us secure this valued distinction.”

The 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Privileged Access Management Solutions follows several industry recognitions for Centrify over the past few months, including Gartner analysts recognizing Centrify as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management in December 2018.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure a fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high rate of customer satisfaction. To earn this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher.

Centrify Zero Trust Privilege customers contributed the following reviews to Gartner Peer Insights:

“Implementation is easy and seamless. We are utilizing the Cloud platform and the technology provided is a seamless integration with our environment. The web portal is user friendly and the execution of the "just in time" access works each and every time. The technical support has been tremendous. The team is very responsive and focused on helping you succeed.” – Active Directory Principal Engineer in the Finance Industry

“Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Service increases security, reduces administrative overhead. The Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Service has been an excellent addition to our privileged access management program. In addition to allowing us to control access to our key systems in a more granular fashion, it has significantly reduced the workload and overhead of managing access to our Unix environment.” – Information Security Manager in the Retail Industry

“Centrify is an excellent partner in providing the services we need. We have worked for the past 2 years with Centrify to successfully implement their solution in our enterprise environment. They have been key partners in making sure that implementation completely meets our expectations.” – Information Security Advisor in the Healthcare Industry

“Has kept us secure for many, many years. We have used the Centrify product for several years and it has matured into one of the best products to secure your other than Windows systems into AD and provide for management of users, groups, and computers as well as authorization, authentication, and multi-factor managed privileged usage.” – Vice President, Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation in the Government Industry

“I strongly recommend the product especially for central management of .NIX systems. The product is easy to install and integrate. After the installation, we did not experience any performance problems in the end systems. Compatibility with new security approach is so fast.” – Security and Risk Management Systems Analyst in the Services Industry

Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprise attack surfaces. Zero Trust Privilege mandates a “never trust, always verify, enforce least privilege” approach. Organizations may consider approaching Privileged Access Management by solely implementing password vaults, leaving gaps that can easily be exploited. Zero Trust Privilege combines password vaulting with brokering of identities, multi-factor authentication enforcement and “just enough” privilege, all while securing remote access and monitoring of all privileged sessions.

To learn more about Centrify, please visit www.centrify.com.

*Score reflective as of March 20, 2019

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

