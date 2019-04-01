Centrify : Recognized with 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

Centrify’s All-New Channel Program for Zero Trust Privilege Receives
Highest Rating in Annual Guide Recognizing the IT Channel’s Top Partner
Programs
Centrify,
a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero
Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprises, announced today that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has given Centrify a 5-Star rating in its 2019
Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and
most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the
top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating
recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers
the best partnering elements in their channel programs.
“It’s an honor to earn a 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program
Guide, for the fourth consecutive year,” said John Andrews, Vice
President of Worldwide Channels at Centrify and a 2019
CRN® Channel Chief. “Our new P.E.A.K.
Performance partner program is tailored to help partners be even
more successful at selling privileged access management solutions backed
by Zero Trust, thereby helping enterprises reduce risk and secure modern
attack surfaces. Centrify is thankful for our partners who continue to
communicate our vision and the benefits of our cloud-ready solutions to
the market.”
To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research
team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in
program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education
and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and
communication.
“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors
to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,”
said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN
Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the
most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their
strengths and benefits for the channel.”
This recognition comes on the heels of Centrify
being named to CRN’s annual Security 100 list, which recognizes the
coolest security vendors in each of five categories: Endpoint Security;
Identity Management and Data Protection; Network Security; SIEM, Risk
and Threat Intelligence; and Web, Email and Application Security.
Centrify’s mission is to stop the leading cause of breaches – privileged
access abuse. As traditional network perimeters dissolve, organizations
must discard the old model of “trust but verify” which relied on
well-defined boundaries. Zero Trust mandates a “never trust, always
verify, enforce least privilege” approach to privileged access, from
inside or outside the network. Centrify’s cloud-ready Zero Trust
Privilege approach secures access to infrastructure, DevOps, cloud,
containers, Big Data and other modern enterprise attack surfaces.
The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of
CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About Centrify
Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access
Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure
modern enterprise attack surfaces. Centrify Zero Trust Privilege helps
customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is
requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the
access environment. By implementing least privilege access, Centrify
minimizes the attack surface, improves audit and compliance visibility,
and reduces risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid
enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100, the world’s largest financial
institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure
companies, all trust Centrify to stop the leading cause of breaches –
privileged credential abuse.
Centrify is a registered trademark of Centrify Corporation in the United
States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our
dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and
innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we
connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end
users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we
draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for
ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook
Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel
Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005539/en/