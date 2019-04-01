Centrify : Recognized with 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

Centrify’s All-New Channel Program for Zero Trust Privilege Receives Highest Rating in Annual Guide Recognizing the IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs

Centrify, a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprises, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Centrify a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

“It’s an honor to earn a 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide, for the fourth consecutive year,” said John Andrews, Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Centrify and a 2019 CRN® Channel Chief. “Our new P.E.A.K. Performance partner program is tailored to help partners be even more successful at selling privileged access management solutions backed by Zero Trust, thereby helping enterprises reduce risk and secure modern attack surfaces. Centrify is thankful for our partners who continue to communicate our vision and the benefits of our cloud-ready solutions to the market.”

To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel.”

This recognition comes on the heels of Centrify being named to CRN’s annual Security 100 list, which recognizes the coolest security vendors in each of five categories: Endpoint Security; Identity Management and Data Protection; Network Security; SIEM, Risk and Threat Intelligence; and Web, Email and Application Security.

Centrify’s mission is to stop the leading cause of breaches – privileged access abuse. As traditional network perimeters dissolve, organizations must discard the old model of “trust but verify” which relied on well-defined boundaries. Zero Trust mandates a “never trust, always verify, enforce least privilege” approach to privileged access, from inside or outside the network. Centrify’s cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege approach secures access to infrastructure, DevOps, cloud, containers, Big Data and other modern enterprise attack surfaces.

The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Centrify

Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprise attack surfaces. Centrify Zero Trust Privilege helps customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the access environment. By implementing least privilege access, Centrify minimizes the attack surface, improves audit and compliance visibility, and reduces risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100, the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies, all trust Centrify to stop the leading cause of breaches – privileged credential abuse.

Centrify is a registered trademark of Centrify Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005539/en/