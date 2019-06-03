Centro's Basis Platform Surpasses 200 Customer Sign-Ups within 18 Months of Launch

CHICAGO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced that more than 200 enterprise customers have signed on to use its platform, Basis. Collectively, these organizations grew direct, programmatic, search and social ad spend on the platform by 264% from Q1 in 2018. Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform, and is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. It gained adoption from 100 customers within a year of launch and doubled this count six months later.



Braintrust Agency , RVA Media Group , and Strategic Placement Group are among many agency customers that recently signed up to use Basis. They are pioneering the movement to converge digital media planning, buying, operations, campaign analytics, business intelligence and reconciliation into a singular platform.

Here’s how customers are using Basis:

Programmatic video advertising grew from 18% of total ad spend to 24% from 2017 to 2018—with mobile as the primary channel driver.

Throughout 2018, programmatic buying on Connected TV (CTV/OTT) increased from 2% in Q1 to 7% in Q4, with private marketplaces (PMPs) as the primary tactic.

In addition to North American adoption, Basis is being utilized across Latin America among agencies in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru and more.

“The rise of programmatic advertising as the core of our agency requires new disciplines and best practices in operations, optimization, reporting and finance,” said Daniel Meehan, partner at RVA Media Group. “We are leveraging Basis to seamlessly converge these parts to automate our approach to digital media and generate high-performing campaigns for clients.”

“As digital advertising evolves rapidly, we look for ways to differentiate and dominate our market,” said Dustin Klein, senior digital marketing manager at Braintrust Agency. “Basis offers technology that elevates the value of our team – it helps us save time, drive performance, and gain more intelligence across our media practice. It provides one view of all ad performance analytics so that our team has real-time knowledge to optimize buying tactics across channels holistically.”

Basis improves agencies’ revenue margins, controls costs associated with technology platforms, and lifts team productivity by automating the most manual and redundant tasks associated with digital media buying and operations. It is an award-winning demand-side platform (DSP) rated No. 1 on software review site G2 Crowd and seamlessly integrated with workflow automation, holistic analytics, business intelligence technology and billing reconciliation. Media professionals access this complete toolset through a single sign-on system. To learn more, visit: http://www2.centro.net/basis .

“The undeniable consequences of programmatic advertising for agencies are elevated costs, margin pressure, and media complexity. Our customers are leading the charge to reverse these trends by focusing on holistic business automation beyond programmatic,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro. “There is a groundswell of enthusiasm in our industry to converge digital media in one platform. The users of Basis are inventive organizations leading this positive transformation.”

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

310-573-8776

anthony.loredo@centro.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2003aa66-fb7f-4d31-aaa7-a08c454499bd

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09379020-04d9-4935-a984-fb23cb76c466

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5df893b-6566-47cd-b90a-a46c3e2827bc