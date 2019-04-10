Log in
Centurion Group Recognized as a Top 2019 Retirement Plan Advisor

04/10/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Group, LLC is pleased to announce another industry award. PLANADVISER has named Centurion one of the Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisors for 2019. This is Centurion’s third industry award this year.

The list includes retirement plan advisers at the top of their respective peer groups in terms of assets under advisement (AUA) or number of retirement plan clients—including sponsors of defined contribution (DC), defined benefit (DB) and non-qualified plans. Currently Centurion has over $16 billion in retirement plan assets under advisement.

“We are proud to be part of this elite group of advisers,” said James G. Hageney, PRP, AIF®, Managing Partner of Centurion Group LLC.   “Our success is based on expertise, consistency and commitment to our customers. This award is the outcome of our customer’s success. Our reward is a high rate of customer retention and knowing that we are providing better retirement outcomes for plan participants.”

PLANADVISER
Through its magazine, website, events and email newsletter, PLANADVISER, a part of Strategic Insight, provides comprehensive industry news, regulatory and investment information, research and training to financial advisers who specialize in the sale, design and administration of institutional qualified and nonqualified retirement plans and executive compensation plans, including 401(k), defined benefit and deferred compensation plans.

The PLANADVISER Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers is an annual listing of adviser individuals and teams that stand out in the industry in terms of a series of quantitative measures. These include the dollar value of qualified plan assets under administration (AUA), as well as the number of plans under advisement.

About Centurion Group LLC
Founded in 2006, Centurion delivers unbiased investment advice and plan consulting services to retirement plan sponsors. The Centurion mission is to reduce the fiduciary burden on plan sponsors, enhance plan operations and improve retirement outcomes for plan participants. Today Centurion is a leading privately held retirement plan consulting firm. Centurion provides fiduciary investment advisory and consulting services to over 180 retirement plan clients maintaining more than $16 billion in retirement plan assets. Recent industry recognitions include Top Retirement Advisers by the Financial Times and a Top DC Advisor Firm by the National Association of Plan Advisors.

Robert Gibson
Direct Line: 610.731.4369
E: RGibson@CenturionGroupLLC.com

