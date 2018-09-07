Century 21 Commonwealth to Join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

#GoodToKnow



Boston-area brokerage leader will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate starting Nov. 1

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that Century 21 Commonwealth will join the network Nov. 1 operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate.

The full-service brokerage, serving the greater Boston market, remains independently owned and operated. It is a market leader with more than 500 sales professionals, 22 offices and a sound reputation for client service, market expertise and operational excellence. Commonwealth is currently the No. 1 Century 21 brokerage in New England and No. 9 worldwide. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices remains among America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 47,000 agents and 1,400 offices named to the brand since its September 2013 launch.

“Commonwealth is a well-respected company with outstanding leadership,” said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We found instant chemistry with its leadership team and have already formed a strong bond with its members. We’re pleased Commonwealth will be a part of our real estate brokerage network and we’re ready to help the company grow.”

George Patsio, founding partner of the brokerage, said Commonwealth’s ownership group sought to grow the business and provide its sales associates with next-generation real estate tools, resources and services. “We considered different real estate networks as part of our research and decided Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offered what we need to help our brokerage expand and reach new levels of production and service. After meeting the entire support team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, we are even more confident in our decision and excited to get started.”

Patsio described the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand as an ideal fit for Commonwealth Real Estate. “We are proud to link our brokerage to this iconic name and progressive real estate brokerage network,” he said. “Part of the network’s mission is to help its franchisees grow. Our brokerage is poised for growth and with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ support we will do just that.”

With their network membership, Commonwealth sales associates gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite driving lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. The brand also provides international listing syndication, relocation referrals, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end listings.

“We will provide our sales associates with the tools and resources they need to be their best for clients,” said Patsio. “The Global Network Platform will help our team make even greater strides in efficiency and effectiveness. We’re eager to use these tools and resources.”

Commonwealth commemorated its brand transition this morning with a celebration for sales associates and staff in Waltham. The brokerage’s new Cabernet and White yards will begin appearing in the marketplace Nov. 1.

About Commonwealth

Boston-based Commonwealth, a full-service real estate brokerage, was founded in 2006 from a collection of leading real estate agencies. Through its service, experience and guidance, Commonwealth has become one of the most trusted real estate companies in the marketplace. In 2017, the brokerage generated $1.4 billion in real estate sales volume on nearly 2,900 units. Commonwealth is currently Boston’s third-largest brokerage for sales volume and fourth-largest for units, according to MLS PIN. Visit www.commonmoves.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was just recognized as Real Estate Agency Brand of Year and Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005225/en/