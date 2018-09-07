Century 21 Commonwealth to Join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family
of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that
Century 21 Commonwealth will join the network Nov. 1 operating as
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate.
The full-service brokerage, serving the greater Boston market, remains
independently owned and operated. It is a market leader with more than
500 sales professionals, 22 offices and a sound reputation for client
service, market expertise and operational excellence. Commonwealth is
currently the No. 1 Century 21 brokerage in New England and No. 9
worldwide. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices remains among America’s
fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 47,000 agents
and 1,400 offices named to the brand since its September 2013 launch.
“Commonwealth is a well-respected company with outstanding leadership,”
said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
“We found instant chemistry with its leadership team and have already
formed a strong bond with its members. We’re pleased Commonwealth will
be a part of our real estate brokerage network and we’re ready to help
the company grow.”
George Patsio, founding partner of the brokerage, said Commonwealth’s
ownership group sought to grow the business and provide its sales
associates with next-generation real estate tools, resources and
services. “We considered different real estate networks as part of our
research and decided Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offered what we
need to help our brokerage expand and reach new levels of production and
service. After meeting the entire support team at Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices, we are even more confident in our decision and excited to
get started.”
Patsio described the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand as an ideal
fit for Commonwealth Real Estate. “We are proud to link our brokerage to
this iconic name and progressive real estate brokerage network,” he
said. “Part of the network’s mission is to help its franchisees grow.
Our brokerage is poised for growth and with Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices’ support we will do just that.”
With their network membership, Commonwealth sales associates gain access
to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a powerful
tool suite driving lead generation, marketing support, social media,
video production/distribution and more. The brand also provides
international listing syndication, relocation referrals, professional
education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for
high-end listings.
“We will provide our sales associates with the tools and resources they
need to be their best for clients,” said Patsio. “The Global Network
Platform will help our team make even greater strides in efficiency and
effectiveness. We’re eager to use these tools and resources.”
Commonwealth commemorated its brand transition this morning with a
celebration for sales associates and staff in Waltham. The brokerage’s
new Cabernet and White yards will begin appearing in the marketplace
Nov. 1.
About Commonwealth
Boston-based Commonwealth, a full-service real estate brokerage, was
founded in 2006 from a collection of leading real estate agencies.
Through its service, experience and guidance, Commonwealth has become
one of the most trusted real estate companies in the marketplace. In
2017, the brokerage generated $1.4 billion in real estate sales volume
on nearly 2,900 units. Commonwealth is currently Boston’s third-largest
brokerage for sales volume and fourth-largest for units, according to
MLS PIN. Visit www.commonmoves.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate
brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The
network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned
Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive
mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was just
recognized as Real Estate Agency Brand of Year and Most Trusted Real
Estate Brand in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005225/en/