Century 21 Van Der Wende Associates Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family
of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that
Century 21 Van Der Wende Associates has joined its network, operating as
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Van Der Wende Properties.
The full-service brokerage, serving the greater North Jersey market,
remains independently owned and operated by local real estate veterans
Bob and Lorraine Van Der Wende. The two founded their company in 1980
and have grown it into a local powerhouse known for market expertise and
superior client service. In fact, Van Der Wende Properties has led the
Passaic Valley in home sales volume the last 27 years, according to
Garden State MLS data. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices remains among
America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with 47,000+
agents and 1,400 offices named to the brand since its September 2013
launch.
“Van Der Wende Properties is a terrific brokerage and a clear market
leader for nearly three decades – that’s huge for our brand,” said Gino
Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The
company is as much known for sound leadership and skilled, attentive
sales professionals as it is for its work ethic and love for the
business. We’re proud to welcome this team to Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices.”
“As brokerage owners, our responsibility is to provide our agents with
the very best resources so that they may be their very best for their
deserving clients,” said Broker Bob Van Der Wende. “I interviewed and
researched every brokerage network you could imagine, and the one that
met my tough criteria was Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”
The brand is fresh, progressive and distinctive, he continued, with core
values closely aligned with those of his company: trust, integrity,
stability and longevity. “Simply put, we think Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices is the best brand name in real estate, and when our agents
are sitting across from a client that homebuyer or seller will feel
instant trust and credibility.”
Lorraine Van Der Wende said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ tools,
resources and support will help her team win business, operate more
efficiently and better serve clients. With their network membership, Van
Der Wende Properties’ agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite driving
lead generation, marketing support, social media, video
production/distribution and more. The brand also provides international
listing syndication, relocation referrals, professional education and
the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end listings.
“The network is committed to providing the best tools and systems to
enable their franchisees to stand apart from the competition and be even
more productive,” she said. “We are excited for our future with
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”
Bob Van Der Wende added that the brand will help Van Der Wende
Properties recruit more of the region’s top sales professionals and
reach new markets. “The possibilities are endless for a hard-working
brokerage charged by the momentum and power of a brand that’s
aggressively increasing market share, agent tools and support,” he said.
“We will grow and serve more clients, from entry-level and move-up
buyers to sellers of our markets’ finest luxury homes.”
The brokerage’s new Cabernet and White yard signs will begin appearing
in the marketplace today.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Van Der Wende Properties
Little Falls-based Van Der Wende Properties is a true, multigenerational
family business with a company culture that promotes a strong sense of
family. The brokerage is proud to have many of the market’s top agents
who have been a part of the company’s success over the years, and it
continues producing some of the area’s highest-producing,
next-generation agents. Van Der Wende Properties holds a variety of
production and service awards from Century 21, including the prestigious
President’s Hall of Fame Award for overall excellence. Visit www.bhhsvdwproperties.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate
brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The
network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned
Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive
mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was
recently recognized as Real Estate Agency Brand of Year and Most Trusted
Real Estate Brand in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.
