Century 21 Van Der Wende Associates Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

#GoodToKnow

Little Falls brokerage mainstay now operates as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Van Der Wende Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that Century 21 Van Der Wende Associates has joined its network, operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Van Der Wende Properties.

The full-service brokerage, serving the greater North Jersey market, remains independently owned and operated by local real estate veterans Bob and Lorraine Van Der Wende. The two founded their company in 1980 and have grown it into a local powerhouse known for market expertise and superior client service. In fact, Van Der Wende Properties has led the Passaic Valley in home sales volume the last 27 years, according to Garden State MLS data. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices remains among America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with 47,000+ agents and 1,400 offices named to the brand since its September 2013 launch.

“Van Der Wende Properties is a terrific brokerage and a clear market leader for nearly three decades – that’s huge for our brand,” said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The company is as much known for sound leadership and skilled, attentive sales professionals as it is for its work ethic and love for the business. We’re proud to welcome this team to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”

“As brokerage owners, our responsibility is to provide our agents with the very best resources so that they may be their very best for their deserving clients,” said Broker Bob Van Der Wende. “I interviewed and researched every brokerage network you could imagine, and the one that met my tough criteria was Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”

The brand is fresh, progressive and distinctive, he continued, with core values closely aligned with those of his company: trust, integrity, stability and longevity. “Simply put, we think Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the best brand name in real estate, and when our agents are sitting across from a client that homebuyer or seller will feel instant trust and credibility.”

Lorraine Van Der Wende said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ tools, resources and support will help her team win business, operate more efficiently and better serve clients. With their network membership, Van Der Wende Properties’ agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite driving lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. The brand also provides international listing syndication, relocation referrals, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end listings.

“The network is committed to providing the best tools and systems to enable their franchisees to stand apart from the competition and be even more productive,” she said. “We are excited for our future with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”

Bob Van Der Wende added that the brand will help Van Der Wende Properties recruit more of the region’s top sales professionals and reach new markets. “The possibilities are endless for a hard-working brokerage charged by the momentum and power of a brand that’s aggressively increasing market share, agent tools and support,” he said. “We will grow and serve more clients, from entry-level and move-up buyers to sellers of our markets’ finest luxury homes.”

The brokerage’s new Cabernet and White yard signs will begin appearing in the marketplace today.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Van Der Wende Properties

Little Falls-based Van Der Wende Properties is a true, multigenerational family business with a company culture that promotes a strong sense of family. The brokerage is proud to have many of the market’s top agents who have been a part of the company’s success over the years, and it continues producing some of the area’s highest-producing, next-generation agents. Van Der Wende Properties holds a variety of production and service awards from Century 21, including the prestigious President’s Hall of Fame Award for overall excellence. Visit www.bhhsvdwproperties.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was recently recognized as Real Estate Agency Brand of Year and Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005267/en/