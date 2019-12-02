Century Ginwa Retail : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTURY GINWA RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED

世 紀金 花商 業 控 股 有限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 162)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND

CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has been informed by Mr. Wu Yijian (chairman and an executive Director) that, on 1 December 2019, Maritime Century Limited ("MCL", a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company and