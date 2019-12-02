Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Century Ginwa Retail : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 05:40am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTURY GINWA RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED

世 紀金 花商 業 控 股 有限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 162)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND

CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has been informed by Mr. Wu Yijian (chairman and an executive Director) that, on 1 December 2019, Maritime Century Limited ("MCL", a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company and

  1. company wholly-owned by Ginwa Investments Holding Group Limited ("Ginwa Investments"), which in turn is owned as to 92% by Mr. Wu Yijian), Ginwa Investments and Mr. Wu Yijian entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the "SPA") with Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Financial Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (西安曲江文化金融控股（集團）有限公司) ("Qujiang Financial Holdings") and Qujiang Cultural Financial International Investment Limited (曲江文化金融國 際 投 資 有 限 公 司) ("Qujiang Investment", and together with Qujiang Financial Holdings, the "Purchasers"), pursuant to which MCL agreed to dispose of, and the Purchasers agreed to purchase, 336,166,156 ordinary shares in the Company each with a nominal value of HK$0.10 (the "Sale Shares") at a consideration of HK$0.2123 per Sale Share, equivalent to an aggregate consideration of HK$71,368,074.90 (the "Disposal"). The Sale Shares represent approximately 29.24% of the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue as the date of this announcement.

- 1 -

To the best of the knowledge and information, and upon reasonable enquiry made by the Company, Qujiang Financial Holdings is a company established in the People's Republic of China and Qujiang Investment is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, and each of them is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules).

The Company was further informed that the Disposal is subject to the fulfilment and/or waiver of certain conditions precedent in the SPA, including but not limited to:

  1. the Purchasers having obtained all approvals, consents and filings of the Securities and Futures Commission (if any) required for the Disposal, and that the Disposal will not trigger any mandatory general offer obligation on the part of the Purchasers or any party acting in concert with them under The Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission;
  2. the Purchasers having completed satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Disposal, including financial, legal and business aspects relating to the Group;
  3. all security and/or charge on the Sales Shares having been released and that the Sales Shares are free of any kind of encumbrances and/or liens;
  4. the Purchasers having obtained and completed the necessary approval, consent and registration to satisfy the payment obligation under the SPA; and
  5. no material adverse change having occurred to the Group.

Subject to the fulfilment and/or waiver of all conditions precedent to completion of the Disposal and immediately following the Disposal, MCL and Mr. Wu Yijian will no longer hold any shares in the Company. Following the Disposal, each of MCL and Mr. Wu Yijian will cease to be a substantial shareholder of the Company, and Qujiang Financial Holdings/Qujiang Investment will become a substantial shareholder of the Company.

- 2 -

Immediately prior to the completion of the Disposal, the Company's shareholding structure is as follows:

Mr. Zhao John Huan

49%

Exponential Fortune

Group Limited

100%

Hony Managing

Partners Limited

80%

Hony Group

Management Limited

100%

Hony Capital Fund

2008 GP Limited

100%

Mr. Wu Yijian

Hony Capital Fund

2008 GP, L.P.

92%

100%

Ginwa Investments

Hony Capital Fund

100%

2008, L.P.

100%

Other

MCL

shareholders

Glory Keen Holdings Limited

*

29.24%

42.69%

28.07%

The Company

  • As at the date of this announcement, Hony Capital, through Glory Keen Holdings Limited, was beneficially interested in (i) 322,727,272 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 28.07% of the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue, (ii) the security interest over 336,166,156 ordinary shares held by MCL under a share charge created in favour of Glory Keen Holdings Limited, and (iii) 1,177,068,181 convertible preferred shares of the Company.

- 3 -

Immediately following the completion of the Disposal, the Company's shareholding structure will

be as follows:

Xi'an Qujiang New

District Managementġ

  • Committee

99.9%

Xi'an Qujiang Cultural

Holdings Co., Ltd.

80.05%19.95%

  • Qujiang Investment

ġ

29.24%

Mr. Zhao Johnġ Huan

49%

Exponential Fortune

Group Limitedġ

100%

Hony Managing

Partners Limitedġ

80%

Hony Group

Management Limitedġ

100%

Hony Capital Fund

2008 GP Limitedġ

100%

Hony Capital Fund

2008 GP,ġ L.P.

100%

Hony Capital Fund

2008,ġ L.P.

100%

Glory Keen Holdings Limitedġ

ġ

28.07%

Other

ġ

shareholders

42.69%ġ

The Company

- 4 -

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted with effect from 09:00 a.m. on 2 December 2019, pending the release of this announcement. The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 09:00 a.m. on 3 December 2019.

As the Disposal is subject to the fulfilment or waiver of certain conditions precedent in the SPA and may or may not be completed, shareholders and prospective investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited

Wu Yijian

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, being Mr. Wu Yijian, and Mr. Qin Chuan; one non-executive Director, Mr. Chen Shuai, and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Tsang Kwok Wai, Mr. Ruan Xiaofeng and Dr. Han Qinchun.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:39:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:11aLEGACY ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aROOMBA CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Roomba i7, 690, e6 & e5 Robot Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post
BU
06:10aAIRBUS : Full steam ahead for TVAC testing for ExoMars
PU
06:10aLKS : Inside information disposal of shares by controlling shareholder
PU
06:10aVIDRALA S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 25 and 29 November 2019.
PU
06:10aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Interim Statement Q3 2019
PU
06:10aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Dr. Martin Sonnenschein new chairman of the supervisory board of Heidelberg
PU
06:10aSEVERSTAL : Karelsky Okatysh received high product quality rating by voestalpine
PU
06:10aMOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aRALLYE : BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Oceania 2020. Ready for action - equipping the Int. GS Trophy finalists for New Zealand.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Trading Update - 2019 Expectations Unchanged
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen - D..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group