Century Legend : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

PROFIT WARNING

Reference is made to the announcement of Century Legend (Holdings) Limited (the "Company",

together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 18 August 2020 in relation to profit warning for

the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized

terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the

Announcement.

The Board of the Company (the "Board") wishes to provide additional information to the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the unaudited financial information currently available to the management, it is anticipated that the Group will (a) record a net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2020 with a range from approximately HK$28,000,000 to HK$32,000,000 as compared to the net profit of approximately HK$85,000 for the corresponding period in 2019 and (b) record a net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 with a range from approximately HK$28,000,000 to HK$32,000,000, as compared with the net profit attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$884,000 for the corresponding period in 2019.

As the Company is still in the process of finalizing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the unaudited management accounts of the Group which have not been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. Actual results of the Group for the interim period is expected to be released on 27 August 2020.

