Century Legend : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROFIT WARNING

08/20/2020 | 05:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

PROFIT WARNING

Reference is made to the announcement of Century Legend (Holdings) Limited (the "Company",

together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 18 August 2020 in relation to profit warning for

the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized

terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the

Announcement.

The Board of the Company (the "Board") wishes to provide additional information to the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the unaudited financial information currently available to the management, it is anticipated that the Group will (a) record a net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2020 with a range from approximately HK$28,000,000 to HK$32,000,000 as compared to the net profit of approximately HK$85,000 for the corresponding period in 2019 and (b) record a net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 with a range from approximately HK$28,000,000 to HK$32,000,000, as compared with the net profit attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$884,000 for the corresponding period in 2019.

As the Company is still in the process of finalizing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the unaudited management accounts of the Group which have not been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. Actual results of the Group for the interim period is expected to be released on 27 August 2020.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when

dealing in the shares of the Company.

* For identification purpose only

By Order of the Board

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited

Chu Ming Tak Evans Tania

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date hereof, the board of directors of the Company comprises of six directors of which three are executive directors, namely Mr. Tsang Chiu Mo Samuel, Ms. Tsang Chiu Yuen Sylvia and Ms. Chu Ming Tak Evans Tania; and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Hui Yan Kit, Mr. Lau Pui Wing and Ms. Ho Ting Mei.

Disclaimer

Century Legend (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:21:09 UTC
