Century Sage Scientific : Appointment of Executive Director and Member of the Investment Committee

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited

世 紀 睿 科 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1450)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

MEMBER OF THE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that with effect from 3 June 2019, Mr. Geng will be appointed as an executive Director and a member of the Investment Committee.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF THE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that with effect from 3 June 2019, Mr. Geng Liang (''Mr. Geng'') will be appointed as an executive Director and a member of the investment committee of the Company (the ''Investment Committee'').

Mr. Geng Liang (耿亮)

Mr. Geng Liang (耿亮), aged 51, is currently the chief executive officer of Cogent Tech (Asia) Limited (高駿科技（亞洲）有限公司) and the supervisor of Satron Technologies Co., Ltd* (泰德星創（北京）科技有限公司), both of which are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Geng joined the Group in April 2012 and was appointed as an executive Director on 31 May 2013. He has been in charge of professional technical services of the Group in the PRC since joining the Group. He ceased to be an executive Director with effect from 12 March 2017 but continued to serve the Group by taking other management positions. He left the Group in March 2018 to pursue his other business engagements.

Mr. Geng graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering from Beijing Institute of Technology (北京理工大學) in July 1990, subsequently, with a master's degree in engineering from the Beijing Institute of Technology (北京理工大學) in February 1993.