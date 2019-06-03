Log in
Century Sage Scientific : Appointment of Executive Director and Member of the Investment Committee

06/03/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited

紀 睿 科 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1450)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

MEMBER OF THE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that with effect from 3 June 2019, Mr. Geng will be appointed as an executive Director and a member of the Investment Committee.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF THE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that with effect from 3 June 2019, Mr. Geng Liang (''Mr. Geng'') will be appointed as an executive Director and a member of the investment committee of the Company (the ''Investment Committee'').

Mr. Geng Liang (耿亮)

Mr. Geng Liang (耿亮), aged 51, is currently the chief executive officer of Cogent Tech (Asia) Limited (駿科技（亞洲）限公司) and the supervisor of Satron Technologies Co., Ltd* (德星創（北京）科技有限公司), both of which are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Geng joined the Group in April 2012 and was appointed as an executive Director on 31 May 2013. He has been in charge of professional technical services of the Group in the PRC since joining the Group. He ceased to be an executive Director with effect from 12 March 2017 but continued to serve the Group by taking other management positions. He left the Group in March 2018 to pursue his other business engagements.

Mr. Geng graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering from Beijing Institute of Technology (北京理工大) in July 1990, subsequently, with a master's degree in engineering from the Beijing Institute of Technology (北京理工大) in February 1993.

- 1 -

Mr. Geng has over 18 years of experience in the all-media industry. Before he joined the Group, and during the period from March 2001 to May 2008, Mr. Geng was employed as a sales manager and general manager for greater China by Tandberg Television Ltd, a company which provides an advanced compression systems, on-demand and content distribution solutions, where he was responsible for the sales and business development of digital TV in China. From June 2008 to December 2008, Mr. Geng joined Multimedia Solutions and Systems Integration of Ericsson (China) Communication Co Ltd., as the head of sales, where he was responsible for sales and business development of Ericsson multimedia solution in China. From March 2009 to March 2012, Mr. Geng was employed by Ericsson Television Limited, a company which provides TV solutions and services, as vice president of Greater China, where he was responsible for sales and business development of digital TV solution.

Mr. Geng was appointed for a fixed term of three years commencing from 3 June 2019 unless terminated by either Mr. Geng or the Company giving not less than three months' notice in writing. Mr. Geng is entitled to an annual emolument of HK$960,000 and a discretionary bonus as may be determined by the Board from time to time. The annual emolument was mutually agreed upon between the Board and Mr. Geng with reference to the prevailing market conditions and was determined by the Board based on his anticipated effort and expertise to be exercised on the Company's affairs.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, (i) Mr. Geng did not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) he did not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) he did not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iv) he did not hold other positions with other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, there is no information in relation to the appointment of Mr. Geng that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and there are no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited

Lo Chi Sum

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Chi Sum, Mr. Leung Wing Fai, Mr. Wong Kwok Fai, Mr. Sun Qingjun and Mr. Geng Liang, and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Ng Chi Yeung, Simon, Mr. Hung Muk Ming and Mr. Mak Kwok Wing.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 02:58:02 UTC
