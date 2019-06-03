Century Sage Scientific : Appointment of Executive Director and Member of the Investment Committee

Mr. Geng has over 18 years of experience in the all-media industry. Before he joined the Group, and during the period from March 2001 to May 2008, Mr. Geng was employed as a sales manager and general manager for greater China by Tandberg Television Ltd, a company which provides an advanced compression systems, on-demand and content distribution solutions, where he was responsible for the sales and business development of digital TV in China. From June 2008 to December 2008, Mr. Geng joined Multimedia Solutions and Systems Integration of Ericsson (China) Communication Co Ltd., as the head of sales, where he was responsible for sales and business development of Ericsson multimedia solution in China. From March 2009 to March 2012, Mr. Geng was employed by Ericsson Television Limited, a company which provides TV solutions and services, as vice president of Greater China, where he was responsible for sales and business development of digital TV solution.
Mr. Geng was appointed for a fixed term of three years commencing from 3 June 2019 unless terminated by either Mr. Geng or the Company giving not less than three months' notice in writing. Mr. Geng is entitled to an annual emolument of HK$960,000 and a discretionary bonus as may be determined by the Board from time to time. The annual emolument was mutually agreed upon between the Board and Mr. Geng with reference to the prevailing market conditions and was determined by the Board based on his anticipated effort and expertise to be exercised on the Company's affairs.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, (i) Mr. Geng did not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) he did not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) he did not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iv) he did not hold other positions with other members of the Group.
Save as disclosed above, there is no information in relation to the appointment of Mr. Geng that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and there are no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Chi Sum, Mr. Leung Wing Fai, Mr. Wong Kwok Fai, Mr. Sun Qingjun and Mr. Geng Liang, and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Ng Chi Yeung, Simon, Mr. Hung Muk Ming and Mr. Mak Kwok Wing.
