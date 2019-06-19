Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Century Sage Scientific : Change of Address of HONG KONG branch share registrar and transfer office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 12:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited

紀 睿 科 股 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1450)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited

Lo Chi Sum

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Lo Chi Sum, Mr. Leung Wing Fai, Mr. Wong Kwok Fai, Mr. Sun Qingjun and Mr. Geng Liang, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Hung Muk Ming, Dr. Ng Chi Yeung, Simon and Mr. Mak Kwok Wing.

Disclaimer

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 04:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:10aCRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BINANCE.COM (CRYPTO : BNB) Lists Bitcoin BEP2 (CRYPTO:BTCB)
AW
01:05aZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG : AGM approves Board Proposals
TE
01:05aBALOISE SWISS PROPERTY FUND : Planned capital increase for the acquisition of a property portfolio
TE
01:02aABB : appoints Maria Varsellona as General Counsel & Company Secretary
AQ
01:02aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : JCB Releases JCB Special Offers Site
AQ
01:02aNOKIA OYJ : Nassib Abou-Khalil named Chief Legal Officer, Jenni Lukander named President of Nokia Technologies and as members of Nokia Group Leadership Team
GL
01:02aNassib Abou-Khalil named Chief Legal Officer, Jenni Lukander named President of Nokia Technologies and as members of Nokia Group Leadership Team
GL
01:01aORKLA ASA : Jaan Ivar Semlitsch to take over as Orkla President and CEO on 15 August
AQ
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
01:01aBank ABC Partners with Jumio to Become First Bank in the Middle East to Employ Biometric-Based Digital KYC Functionality
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes
2Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
3NIO INC - ADR : NIO : Electric dreams in danger as funding dwindles for China's Tesla challengers
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmaker calls for Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google invests $1 billion to ease housing shortage near California headquarters
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About