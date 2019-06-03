Century Sage Scientific : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited
世 紀 睿 科 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1450)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited (''Company'' together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Lo Chi Sum (Chairman)
Mr. Leung Wing Fai
Mr. Wong Kwok Fai
Mr. Sun Qingjun
Mr. Geng Liang
Independent non-executive Directors
Mr. Hung Muk Ming
Dr. Ng Chi Yeung Simon
Mr. Mak Kwok Wing
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Investment
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Lo Chi Sum
|
-
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Leung Wing Fai
|
-
|
M
|
-
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wong Kwok Fai
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Sun Qingjun
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Geng Liang
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Hung Muk Ming
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Ng Chi Yeung Simon
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Mak Kwok Wing
|
M
|
M
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees