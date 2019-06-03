Log in
Century Sage Scientific : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

06/03/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited

睿 科 控 股 有 限

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1450)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited (''Company'' together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Lo Chi Sum (Chairman)

Mr. Leung Wing Fai

Mr. Wong Kwok Fai

Mr. Sun Qingjun

Mr. Geng Liang

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Hung Muk Ming

Dr. Ng Chi Yeung Simon

Mr. Mak Kwok Wing

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Investment

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Lo Chi Sum

-

M

C

C

Mr. Leung Wing Fai

-

M

-

M

Mr. Wong Kwok Fai

-

-

-

M

Mr. Sun Qingjun

-

-

-

M

Mr. Geng Liang

-

-

-

M

Mr. Hung Muk Ming

C

M

M

-

Dr. Ng Chi Yeung Simon

M

C

M

-

Mr. Mak Kwok Wing

M

M

-

-

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

Disclaimer

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 02:03:05 UTC
