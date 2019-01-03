Century Sage Scientific : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURIT...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCentury Sage Scientific Holdings Limited 03/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1450

Description :CENTURY SAGEBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

(State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.01 HK$50,000,000.00 Nil HK$0.01 HK$50,000,000.00 Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 5,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

5,000,000,000

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

HK$50,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,020,300,761 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month NIL N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,020,300,761 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM HK$0.222

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Exercise Price

HK$1.84

(13/06/2014)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Exercise Price

HK$0.77

(13/06/2014)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Exercise Price

HK$0.435

(13/06/2014)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

4. Exercise Price

(13/06/2014)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Nil

Nil

57,670,000

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Movement during the month Nil 509,000 Nil  Nil Nil Nil Nil Exercised

Nil

Nil

Nil

NilCancelledLapsedNil 1,018,000

Nil 1,018,000

Nil

NilNil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A