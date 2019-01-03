Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Century Sage Scientific : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURIT...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 05:19am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCentury Sage Scientific Holdings Limited 03/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1450

Description :CENTURY SAGEBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.01

HK$50,000,000.00

Nil

HK$0.01

HK$50,000,000.00

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

5,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

5,000,000,000

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

HK$50,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,020,300,761

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,020,300,761

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

HK$0.222

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Exercise Price

HK$1.84

(13/06/2014)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Exercise Price

HK$0.77

(13/06/2014)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Exercise Price

HK$0.435

(13/06/2014)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

4. Exercise Price

(13/06/2014)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Nil

Nil

57,670,000

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Movement during the month

Nil

509,000

Nil



Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Exercised

Nil

Nil

Nil

NilCancelledLapsedNil 1,018,000

Nil 1,018,000

Nil

NilNil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 04:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:24aApple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
RE
05:24aSINGASIA : Terms of Reference for the Audit Committee
PU
05:22aDE LA RUE : Former Argentina president in hospital's intensive care unit
AQ
05:19aCENTURY SAGE SCIENTIFIC : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securit...
PU
05:08aOil prices slide on supply surge, global market turmoil scares off investors
RE
05:04aUNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018（Download A）
PU
05:02aAPPLE : lowers its sales expectations in the first quarter of 2019
AQ
05:01aChina's high-speed railway length to top 30,000 km in 2019
AQ
05:00aDIALOG AXIATA : completes South Asia's first 5G pilot
AQ
05:00aSK TELECOM : completes live TV broadcast over 5G
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
4BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
5TESLA : TESLA : Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cut--Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.