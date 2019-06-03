Cepton Launches New High-Speed SORA-P60 Lidar For Vehicle Scanning

New sensor provides industry-leading 1,200 scan lines per second for high-velocity vehicle scanning and classification

Cepton Technologies, Inc., a provider of 3D lidar solutions for transport, automotive, industrial, security and mapping applications, today unveiled the newest product in its SORA family of line scanning lidar sensors. The SORA-P60 is designed to provide accurate 3D scans and to enable automated classification of objects and volumetric scanning.

Cepton’s SORA-P60 provides an industry leading 1,200 scan lines per second for a rich and dense point cloud of fast moving vehicles. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cepton’s unique Micro-Motion Technology (MMT™) lidar provides an industry leading 1,200 scan lines per second, opening up the possibilities of scanning fast moving objects. In combination with Cepton’s edge-compute hardware, the SORA-Edge™, it becomes a powerful, mobile object classification and volumetric measurement device which can send its data over Ethernet, Wi-Fi or LTE to a central processing server.

“Cepton’s SORA-P60’s three scan lines, each scanning at 400Hz, enables accurate scanning for advanced classification of objects traveling at highway speeds,” said Jerone Floor, Cepton’s Head of Product. “To put it in perspective, 400Hz translates to a scan line every five centimeters for an object traveling at 50 miles per hour. This means you can measure the size of a tow hitch and trailer on a vehicle traveling on a highway in real time.”

The SORA-P60 sensor is free of any rotational or frictional components, making the sensor impervious to mechanical wear and tear. In addition, the new SORA-P60 features rugged housing designed to withstand harsh environments, cold climates and salt spray.

“This new and unique technology has the potential to revolutionize the automated road tolling industry. Deploying Cepton’s high-speed scanning lidar as the prime sensor can reduce the cost of system installation by using fewer ground loops,” said Neil Huntingdon, Cepton’s Vice President of Business Development. “The SORA-P60 can complement automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) systems by pinpointing the location of a vehicle license plate, reducing the computing power required by traditional computer vision ANPR systems.”

The SORA-P60 sensor is currently being tested at a highway tolling facility in the United States. For more information about SORA-P60, please visit: https://www.cepton.com/SORA-P60.

Cepton will be exhibiting at ITS America at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. from June 4-7 in booth No. 452.

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping next-generation lidar products for the transport, automotive, industrial security markets. Founded in 2016 and led by lidar and advanced imaging industry veterans, Cepton has a leadership team that recognizes how the Transport Industry and Internet of Things (IoT) markets are converging. Cepton lidar technology delivers unrivaled detection range and resolution at low cost, to enable perception for the fast-growing transport markets.

