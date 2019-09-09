Log in
Cepton Unveils VistaTM-X120, its Newest High Resolution, Long Range Lidar

09/09/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

New lidar delivers high resolution, enhanced field of view and long range for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous applications

Today, Cepton Technologies, Inc. announced its newest Vista lidar sensor, the VistaTM-X120, an industry-leading lidar solution for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous applications.

Vista-X120 offers a 120o horizontal field of view (FOV), 0.15o angular resolution and a maximum detection range of up to 200 meters at 10% reflectivity, delivering a best-in-class lidar solution ideal for ADAS and autonomous vehicles (AVs), and well suited for smart machines used in other autonomous applications.

Powered by Cepton’s patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT™), Vista-X120 builds upon the existing Vista-P60 product that is shipping to customers worldwide, across a range of markets. This frictionless beam-steering architecture also makes Vista-X120 highly rugged and durable, making it an ideal choice for high performance, high reliability applications.

The Vista-X120’s compact, embeddable design makes it possible to seamlessly integrate the sensor into vehicles and smart machines. By leveraging a common core technology optimized for power and cost, the Vista-X120 enables high volume price points in the hundreds of dollars for mass market automotive applications.

Moreover, Vista-X120 can be combined with Cepton’s HeliusTM lidar perception software, enabling advanced object detection and perception capabilities for autonomous applications.

“With its robust construction, its high resolution, wide field of view and long range, the Vista-X120 is the next logical step in the evolution of Cepton’s roadmap and introduces an exciting, power-efficient lidar that is ideal for mass market ADAS and autonomous applications,” said Dr. Jun Pei, CEO of Cepton.

Cepton is exhibiting its lidar solutions at IAA 2019 in Frankfurt a.m. from September 10 to September 15. Cepton will be giving live demos of its lidar sensors at booth #B3415 in hall 5.0.

For more information about Vista™-X120, please visit: https://www.cepton.com/vistax.html

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping state-of-the-art lidar products for the automotive, security, transport infrastructure, industrial, IoT and mapping markets. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with deep experience in lidar and advanced imaging, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions for the automotive industry and beyond. Cepton’s patented lidar technology delivers outstanding detection range and resolution, reliability and affordability, to enable perception for the fast-growing market for autonomous and smart machines. For more information, visit https://www.cepton.com.


