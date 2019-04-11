Log in
Cepton Ushers in Next Generation of Physical Security Sensing With Vista-Edge™ LiDAR Evaluation Kit

04/11/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Cepton Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of 3D LiDAR solutions for the electronic physical security, access control and safety markets, today announced its Vista-Edge LiDAR Evaluation Kit, an edge processing system combining Cepton’s MMT™ Vista™ LiDAR sensor and the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 supercomputer.

Vista-Edge features a compact, lightweight design and has ports for 1Gb Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 connections and can function on IoT and Wi-Fi networks. A true plug-and-play device, Vista-Edge comes with all the necessary software and tools pre-installed to view and analyze the LiDAR’s 3D point cloud of data. Out of the box, the system takes only a few minutes to set up before customers can view the LiDAR’s data. The pre-installed software SDK and sample code helps to accelerate development so integrators and hardware manufacturers can design their own 3D smart sensing solutions.

Edge-processed LiDAR point cloud data typically consumes only kbytes of network bandwidth per smart sensing device compared to the centralized processed data approach where the high bandwidth is constantly required to move raw point cloud data.

“Cepton’s MMT LiDAR has the potential to revolutionize the security market,” said Neil Huntingdon, Cepton’s VP of Business Development. “Cepton has taken the same approach as the security camera market where motion detection and analytics are performed at the ‘Edge’ so video is only streamed when there’s a critical event, using bandwidth only when required. We take that same practical approach so we don’t overload network bandwidth. Our integrator partners can design security solutions they can deploy at scale across critical and remote perimeter networks, using WiFi and the 4G networks, knowing that they won’t hit a bandwidth limit, which is essential even for simple deployments.”

For more information about Vista-Edge, please visit: https://www.cepton.com/vista-edge.html.

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a leading 3D sensing solutions provider shipping next-generation LiDAR products for the automotive, security, transport infrastructure, Industrial and mapping markets. Founded in 2016 and led by LiDAR and advanced image industry veterans, Cepton has deployed seven advanced LiDAR solutions that are mapping the future. Cepton LiDAR technology delivers unrivaled detection range and resolution at low cost, to enable perception for the fast-growing market for smart machines. For more information, visit http://www.cepton.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
