Cepton Ushers in Next Generation of Physical Security Sensing With Vista-Edge™ LiDAR Evaluation Kit

Cepton
Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of 3D LiDAR solutions for the
electronic physical security, access control and safety markets, today
announced its Vista-Edge LiDAR Evaluation Kit, an edge processing system
combining Cepton’s MMT™ Vista™ LiDAR sensor and the NVIDIA Jetson TX2
supercomputer.
Vista-Edge features a compact, lightweight design and has ports for 1Gb
Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 connections and can function on IoT
and Wi-Fi networks. A true plug-and-play device, Vista-Edge comes with
all the necessary software and tools pre-installed to view and analyze
the LiDAR’s 3D point cloud of data. Out of the box, the system takes
only a few minutes to set up before customers can view the LiDAR’s data.
The pre-installed software SDK and sample code helps to accelerate
development so integrators and hardware manufacturers can design their
own 3D smart sensing solutions.
Edge-processed LiDAR point cloud data typically consumes only kbytes of
network bandwidth per smart sensing device compared to the centralized
processed data approach where the high bandwidth is constantly required
to move raw point cloud data.
“Cepton’s MMT LiDAR has the potential to revolutionize the security
market,” said Neil Huntingdon, Cepton’s VP of Business Development.
“Cepton has taken the same approach as the security camera market where
motion detection and analytics are performed at the ‘Edge’ so video is
only streamed when there’s a critical event, using bandwidth only when
required. We take that same practical approach so we don’t overload
network bandwidth. Our integrator partners can design security solutions
they can deploy at scale across critical and remote perimeter networks,
using WiFi and the 4G networks, knowing that they won’t hit a bandwidth
limit, which is essential even for simple deployments.”
For more information about Vista-Edge, please visit: https://www.cepton.com/vista-edge.html.
About Cepton Technologies, Inc.
Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a leading 3D sensing solutions provider
shipping next-generation LiDAR products for the automotive, security,
transport infrastructure, Industrial and mapping markets. Founded in
2016 and led by LiDAR and advanced image industry veterans, Cepton has
deployed seven advanced LiDAR solutions that are mapping the future.
Cepton LiDAR technology delivers unrivaled detection range and
resolution at low cost, to enable perception for the fast-growing market
for smart machines. For more information, visit http://www.cepton.com/.
