Cequence Security : Awarded Patent for Detecting Bot Attacks

Breakthrough passive detection approach means no changes are required to protect web, mobile, and API application infrastructures from automated attacks

Cequence Security, an emerging leader in application security, has been awarded a patent for its unique ability to passively detect malicious bot attacks targeting web, mobile, and API applications, US Patent 10,135,904 for Network Attack Detection on a Mobile API of a Web Service.

Malicious bots now account for nearly 1/3 of all traffic on the Internet, which arguably makes it the new #1 cyber threat facing today’s hyper-connected organizations that rely on these applications to connect customers, partners, and suppliers.

The technology behind the Cequence patent is a core part of the company’s CQAI analytics engine, which is integrated within the Cequence Application Security Platform (ASP). When deployed in a customer’s network, the CQAI engine uses this patented technology to passively examine traffic flows between remote clients and the customer’s application servers. In doing so, it is able to accurately analyze the behavior and intent associated with each application request, and immediately determine whether the transaction is part of a malicious bot attack.

The patented technology was developed by the two co-founders of Cequence Security, Shreyans Mehta, CTO, and Ameya Talwalkar, Chief Product Officer.

“We’re obviously pleased to receive this patent,” said Talwalkar, “but our customers, which are often targeted with sophisticated bot attacks, are the ones that truly benefit from the value of this technology each and every day.”

Cequence Security is the only vendor in the industry using passive, AI-powered bot detection technology.

“Every other vendor focused on preventing malicious bot attacks requires application modification,” said Mehta. “Specifically, that means injecting JavaScript into each web application, and using SDKs to modify every mobile application. Many large organizations often have hundreds of applications, so this ends up being a never-ending, time-consuming process for IT staff. Our technology eliminates the need for any application changes.”

“There is another important advantage of this patented CQAI technology,” added Talwalkar. “The application changes other vendors require often impact the experience of legitimate end users trying to access those applications. It could result in additional latency or, in some cases, even the inability to access the application.”

The company’s CQAI-powered Application Software Platform can be deployed on premises or in the cloud, across any number of locations. It automatically discovers all web, mobile, and API applications; automatically detects malicious bot attacks targeting those applications; and automatically defends against those attacks with various mitigation options.

About Cequence Security

Cequence Security is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in Sunnyvale, CA. The co-founders previously worked together at Symantec where they helped develop advanced security solutions for the company. The other members of the executive team worked together for many years at Palo Alto Networks, helping the company grow from zero revenue to more than $400M and a successful IPO. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.

