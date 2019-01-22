Cequence Security : Awarded Patent for Detecting Bot Attacks

Cequence Security, an emerging leader in application security, has been
awarded a patent for its unique ability to passively detect malicious
bot attacks targeting web, mobile, and API applications, US
Patent 10,135,904 for Network Attack Detection on a Mobile API of a
Web Service.
Malicious bots now account for nearly 1/3 of all traffic on the
Internet, which arguably makes it the new #1 cyber threat facing today’s
hyper-connected organizations that rely on these applications to connect
customers, partners, and suppliers.
The technology behind the Cequence patent is a core part of the
company’s CQAI analytics engine, which is integrated within the Cequence
Application Security Platform (ASP). When deployed in a customer’s
network, the CQAI engine uses this patented technology to passively
examine traffic flows between remote clients and the customer’s
application servers. In doing so, it is able to accurately analyze the
behavior and intent associated with each application request, and
immediately determine whether the transaction is part of a malicious bot
attack.
The patented technology was developed by the two co-founders of Cequence
Security, Shreyans Mehta, CTO, and Ameya Talwalkar, Chief Product
Officer.
“We’re obviously pleased to receive this patent,” said Talwalkar, “but
our customers, which are often targeted with sophisticated bot attacks,
are the ones that truly benefit from the value of this technology each
and every day.”
Cequence Security is the only vendor in the industry using passive,
AI-powered bot detection technology.
“Every other vendor focused on preventing malicious bot attacks requires
application modification,” said Mehta. “Specifically, that means
injecting JavaScript into each web application, and using SDKs to modify
every mobile application. Many large organizations often have hundreds
of applications, so this ends up being a never-ending, time-consuming
process for IT staff. Our technology eliminates the need for any
application changes.”
“There is another important advantage of this patented CQAI technology,”
added Talwalkar. “The application changes other vendors require often
impact the experience of legitimate end users trying to access those
applications. It could result in additional latency or, in some cases,
even the inability to access the application.”
The company’s CQAI-powered Application Software Platform can be deployed
on premises or in the cloud, across any number of locations. It
automatically discovers all web, mobile, and API applications;
automatically detects malicious bot attacks targeting those
applications; and automatically defends against those attacks
with various mitigation options.
About Cequence Security
Cequence Security is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in
Sunnyvale, CA. The co-founders previously worked together at Symantec
where they helped develop advanced security solutions for the company.
The other members of the executive team worked together for many years
at Palo Alto Networks, helping the company grow from zero revenue to
more than $400M and a successful IPO. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.
