Cequence Security : Wins Gold as Network Product Guide's 2019 Security Software Startup of the Year

Cequence Security, a provider of innovative application security solutions for today’s hyper-connected enterprises, today announced that Network Products Guide, the industry’s leading technology research and advisory guide, has named Cequence the Gold winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® in the “Startup of the Year – Security Software” category. Cequence was named the winner over more than a dozen other vendors. It is the sixth industry accolade awarded to the company thus far in 2019.

Cequence Security is the only vendor that has developed a modular, AI-powered application security platform that effectively protects organizations from both automated bot attacks and vulnerability exploits targeting their web, mobile, and API-based applications. The platform’s container-based, cloud-native architecture is designed for rapid deployment and scalability on premises or in the cloud, across any number of locations. This solution is already protecting multiple F500 organizations, as well as leaders in social media, retail, and financial services sectors.

“Secure, hyper-connected organizations are the engine that power today’s digital economy, but their Internet-facing applications and APIs are increasingly the targets of advanced semantic and syntactic attacks that must be protected,” said Ameya Talwalkar, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Cequence Security. “We’re deeply honored to have been named Network Products Guide’s top security software startup, and we’re fully committed to continue protecting a growing roster of the world’s top digitally-connected organizations.”

As an awards program focused on annual achievements with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world’s best across many categories, including organizational performance, products and services, technologies, executives, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and more.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry veterans from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored on October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/.

About Cequence Security

Cequence Security is a venture-backed cybersecurity software company founded in 2015 and based in Sunnyvale, CA. Its mission is to transform application security by consolidating multiple innovative security functions within an open, AI-powered software platform that protects customers web, mobile, and API-based applications – and supports today’s cloud-native, container-based application architectures. The company is led by industry veterans that previously held leadership positions at Palo Alto Networks and Symantec. Customers include F500 organizations across multiple vertical markets, and the solution has earned multiple industry accolades, including 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.

