Cequence Security : Wins Next Gen Web Application Security InfoSec Award

Cequence Security, a provider of innovative application security
solutions for today’s hyper-connected enterprises, today announced that
Cyber Defense Magazine has named the company’s bot detection platform as
winner of the InfoSec 2019 Award in the Next Gen Web Application
Security category.
Cequence Security’s CQ botDefense solution, which runs on the Cequence
Application Security Platform, was recognized for its groundbreaking,
market proven ability to immediately detect, analyze and thwart bot
attacks. Hyper-connected enterprises are threatened by this fast-growing
attack vector, which target an organization’s Web, Mobile, and API
assets with the goal of account takeover, business logic abuse,
financial fraud, and more.
“Today’s hyper-connected organizations are key drivers of today’s
digital economy, and their Internet-facing applications and APIs are
increasingly targets of advanced semantic and syntactic attacks,” said
Larry Link, President and CEO of Cequence Security. “We’re truly
heartened by the market acceptance the Cequence platform has received
since our launch in 2018, and deeply honored by this recognition from
Cyber Defense Magazine, an important industry voice.”
“Cequence has won this award after we reviewed nearly 3,000 InfoSec
companies, because they are an innovator that has demonstrated the
ability to defeat the growing number of automated bot attacks,” said
Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.
Cequence Security, also named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor, has initially
focused on stopping malicious bot attacks, which now account for nearly
one-third of all Internet traffic, and are often undetectable by
traditional security tools. One customer that has deployed the CQ
botDefense solution is Smule, a leading provider of on-line music
applications. “We needed a solution that would integrate into our
environment and block all malicious bot traffic without any collateral
damage to our customers,” said Parker Ranney, VP of Operations at Smule.
“We set the bar high because we owe that to our customers. The Cequence
team worked closely with us to deploy a solution that has accomplished
these security objectives.”
CQ botDefense can be deployed both in private and public clouds, and
supports modern proxies such as Envoy, HA-Proxy, NGINX in addition to
traditional enterprise load balancers.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring InfoSec
innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early
stage, later stage or public companies in the Information Security space
who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for
their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals
who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted
materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to
data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market
variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players
with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers
or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are
looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages
of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the
premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published
by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security
professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge,
real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services
in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines
every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for
the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of
the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.
About Cequence Security
Cequence Security delivers a game-changing application security platform
for today’s hyper-connected organizations that rely on web, mobile, and
API application services to support business processes and enable
customer engagements. The platform leverages an AI-powered analytics
engine to consolidate multiple functions that strengthen the security
posture of these organizations against a broad range of application
attacks. The automation within the analytics engine also improves the
productivity and efficiency of IT resources. Cequence’s management team
includes Larry Link, CEO, Ameya Talwalkar, CPO and Shreyans Mehta, CTO.
Larry led the worldwide sales team for Palo Alto Networks from 2007 to
2012. Ameya and Shreyans led the development of Symantec’s anti-malware
platform. The company is venture-backed and headquartered in Sunnyvale,
CA. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.
