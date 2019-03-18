Cequence Security : Wins Next Gen Web Application Security InfoSec Award

Web Application Security Top Honors Awarded for Patented AI-Powered Bot Detection Technology Protecting Against Automated Bot Attacks Targeting Web, Mobile, and API Assets

Cequence Security, a provider of innovative application security solutions for today’s hyper-connected enterprises, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine has named the company’s bot detection platform as winner of the InfoSec 2019 Award in the Next Gen Web Application Security category.

Cequence Security’s CQ botDefense solution, which runs on the Cequence Application Security Platform, was recognized for its groundbreaking, market proven ability to immediately detect, analyze and thwart bot attacks. Hyper-connected enterprises are threatened by this fast-growing attack vector, which target an organization’s Web, Mobile, and API assets with the goal of account takeover, business logic abuse, financial fraud, and more.

“Today’s hyper-connected organizations are key drivers of today’s digital economy, and their Internet-facing applications and APIs are increasingly targets of advanced semantic and syntactic attacks,” said Larry Link, President and CEO of Cequence Security. “We’re truly heartened by the market acceptance the Cequence platform has received since our launch in 2018, and deeply honored by this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine, an important industry voice.”

“Cequence has won this award after we reviewed nearly 3,000 InfoSec companies, because they are an innovator that has demonstrated the ability to defeat the growing number of automated bot attacks,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cequence Security, also named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor, has initially focused on stopping malicious bot attacks, which now account for nearly one-third of all Internet traffic, and are often undetectable by traditional security tools. One customer that has deployed the CQ botDefense solution is Smule, a leading provider of on-line music applications. “We needed a solution that would integrate into our environment and block all malicious bot traffic without any collateral damage to our customers,” said Parker Ranney, VP of Operations at Smule. “We set the bar high because we owe that to our customers. The Cequence team worked closely with us to deploy a solution that has accomplished these security objectives.”

CQ botDefense can be deployed both in private and public clouds, and supports modern proxies such as Envoy, HA-Proxy, NGINX in addition to traditional enterprise load balancers.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the Information Security space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Cequence Security

Cequence Security delivers a game-changing application security platform for today’s hyper-connected organizations that rely on web, mobile, and API application services to support business processes and enable customer engagements. The platform leverages an AI-powered analytics engine to consolidate multiple functions that strengthen the security posture of these organizations against a broad range of application attacks. The automation within the analytics engine also improves the productivity and efficiency of IT resources. Cequence’s management team includes Larry Link, CEO, Ameya Talwalkar, CPO and Shreyans Mehta, CTO. Larry led the worldwide sales team for Palo Alto Networks from 2007 to 2012. Ameya and Shreyans led the development of Symantec’s anti-malware platform. The company is venture-backed and headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.

