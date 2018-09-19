Cerebrum Therapeutics Wins Biotech Startup Pitch Competition Co-Sponsored by Scientist.com and iPEPS-ICM

France-based company takes top honors in startup competition for early stage biotechs accelerating CNS disease research

Scientist.com, the life science industry’s leading online marketplace for outsourced research, and the Brain and Spine Institute incubator, iPEPS-ICM, the first innovation accelerator dedicated to brain diseases in France, announced that Cerebrum Therapeutics won a biotech pitch competition with a prize package that includes 6 months free rent at iPEPS’ state-of-the-art facilities located in Paris’ 13th district and $10K USD in research services provided through the Scientist.com marketplace. Runner-up Cairn Biosciences will receive 3 months free rent at iPEPS and $6K USD in research services through Scientist.com.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Brain and Spine Institute and Scientist.com for our efforts to develop novel treatments for brain diseases and injuries,” said Vincent Serra, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Cerebrum Therapeutics. “The prizes will go a long way toward accelerating our breakthrough approach to testing promising chemical and biological properties in the CNS field.”

Based in Paris, France, Cerebrum Therapeutics develops first-in-class small chemical molecules for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and brain injuries. Their first program is dedicated to development of a new drug to target the Tauopathy indication, with orphan drug designation. San Francisco, USA-based Cairn Biosciences, who finished second in the competition, develops next-generation therapeutics that overcome resistance to cancer therapy. Cairn’s drug discovery engine addresses the profound unmet need for new tools to decipher cellular complexity and enable scalable discovery of groundbreaking therapies.

“This startup call is aimed at helping young biotech entrepreneurs fast track the development of their innovative projects in one of the most thriving research and innovation ecosystems in Europe,” commented Dan Kagan, PhD, COO of Scientist.com. “It’s these types of collaborative efforts that will help find cures for neurological disorders, which affect nearly a billion people globally.”

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research. The marketplace simplifies the entire research sourcing process, saving time and money and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies while maintaining full compliance with an organization’s procurement policies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies, VWR and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised more than $33 million from Leerink Transformation Partners, 5AM Ventures, Heritage Provider Network, Bootstrap Ventures and Hollywood producer Jack Giarraputo among others. Visit scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media: YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Instagram.

About the Brain and Spine Institute

Located in the heart of the Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital Center, the first neurology hospital in France, the Brain and Spine Institute (ICM) is a strong link between basic research and the clinical world. The Institute consists of over 700 researchers and clinicians, 12 cutting-edge technological platforms and 1000m² office space intended for incubation of startups. The objective is to produce ambitious research by combining scientific creativity and therapeutic purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005116/en/