Cerebrum Therapeutics Wins Biotech Startup Pitch Competition Co-Sponsored by Scientist.com and iPEPS-ICM

Scientist.com, the life science industry’s leading online marketplace
for outsourced research, and the
Brain and Spine Institute incubator, iPEPS-ICM, the first innovation
accelerator dedicated to brain diseases in France, announced that
Cerebrum Therapeutics won a biotech pitch competition with a prize
package that includes 6 months free rent at iPEPS’ state-of-the-art
facilities located in Paris’ 13th district and $10K USD in research
services provided through the Scientist.com marketplace. Runner-up Cairn
Biosciences will receive 3 months free rent at iPEPS and $6K USD in
research services through Scientist.com.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the Brain and Spine Institute and
Scientist.com for our efforts to develop novel treatments for brain
diseases and injuries,” said Vincent Serra, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of
Cerebrum Therapeutics. “The prizes will go a long way toward
accelerating our breakthrough approach to testing promising chemical and
biological properties in the CNS field.”
Based in Paris, France, Cerebrum
Therapeutics develops first-in-class small chemical molecules for
the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and brain injuries. Their
first program is dedicated to development of a new drug to target the
Tauopathy indication, with orphan drug designation. San Francisco,
USA-based Cairn
Biosciences, who finished second in the competition, develops
next-generation therapeutics that overcome resistance to cancer therapy.
Cairn’s drug discovery engine addresses the profound unmet need for new
tools to decipher cellular complexity and enable scalable discovery of
groundbreaking therapies.
“This startup call is aimed at helping young biotech entrepreneurs fast
track the development of their innovative projects in one of the most
thriving research and innovation ecosystems in Europe,” commented Dan
Kagan, PhD, COO of Scientist.com. “It’s these types of collaborative
efforts that will help find cures for neurological disorders, which
affect nearly a billion people globally.”
