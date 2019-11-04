Log in
 Cerecin strengthens its leadership position in CNS drug development by adding a biotech veteran to the executive team Bruce Morimoto joins Cerecin as Vice President of Drug Development

11/04/2019

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecin, a global healthcare company focused on developing brain health solutions and therapeutics for patients around the world, today announced the appointment of Bruce Morimoto as Vice President of Drug Development.  

Based in the US, Bruce will be responsible for non-clinical drug development and translational medicine for Cerecin’s existing products and future pipeline.

Bruce joins Cerecin’s senior executive team with over 20 years’ experience in research and development roles within leading institutions. Most recently, Bruce held the position of Vice President of Drug Development Operations with Alkahest Inc, a biopharmaceutical company targeting neurodegenerative and age-related diseases. In this role he led the organisation’s clinical operations, project management and manufacturing, helping the company to achieve strategic goals. Prior to his role at Alkahest, he held leadership positions with Celerion, Allon Therapeutics, MDS Pharma Services, and NeuroMed Technologies.  Bruce also works closely with the Michael J. Fox Foundation as a scientific advisor and is on the advisory board for TIDES. 

Bruce has applied his background in chemistry and years of industry experience to therapies related to aging and has published dozens of peer-reviewed papers on topics such as Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

“Bruce brings a wealth of knowledge that will be extremely valuable to Cerecin. His tremendous experience in senior roles in biotech and at CROs, will be a welcome addition to our leadership team,” said Charles Stacey, President and CEO of Cerecin, “Bruce will be based in the United States where he will continue to grow our presence whilst we leverage his experience to support our global expansion.”

Bruce Morimoto added, “I am honoured to be working with a dynamic and innovative company.  We are in desperate need of new approaches to tackle complex diseases like Alzheimer’s.  Cerecin’s brain metabolism focus is exactly what our industry needs.”

Bruce graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he also received his Ph.D. He was a Postdoctoral Fellow in Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley prior to joining the chemistry faculty at Purdue University.

ENDS

About Cerecin

Cerecin is a global healthcare company focused on developing brain health solutions and therapeutics. Cerecin is led by an expert executive management team with globally recognized specialists in central nervous system diseases and supported by two partners, Nestlé and Wilmar International. Cerecin’s lead compound, tricaprilin, is intended to address the cerebral metabolic deficit that is known to be characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease by providing the brain with an alternative energy substrate. Cerecin is currently preparing this newly reformulated compound for global pivotal studies.  Also, Cerecin distributes Axona®, a proprietary medical food designed to address a distinctive nutritional need in Alzheimer's disease (www.about-axona.com).

Bringing together the deep industry expertise of its leadership team and a highly differentiated portfolio, Cerecin is growing its global presence to serve the brain health needs of patients and people across the world.

For more information visit www.cerecin.com.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Thompson/ Jonathan Parry/Tianning He

+65 6340 7287

pr@cerecin.com

© 2019 Cerecin AC-19-876 11/19

Bruce Morimoto

Bruce Morimoto joins Cerecin as Vice President of Drug Development

© GlobeNewswire 2019
