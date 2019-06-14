Cerenis Announces the Success of a Capital Increase for the Benefit of Persons Belonging to Specific Categories 1

Regulatory News:
CERENIS Therapeutics (FR0012616852 – CEREN – PEA-PME eligible),
an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery
and development of innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and
metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug
delivery in the field of oncology and immuno-oncology, announces the
completion of a capital increase of €960,000 to strengthen the company's
cash position in order to determine a new strategic plan.
Terms and conditions of the issue
The Company issued today 3,000,000 new shares at a price of 0,32 euro
per share (a discount of 12.5% compared to the weighted average of the
10 trading days preceding today's decision of the Board of Directors on
June 13, 2019).
This issuance is part of a capital increase without preferential
subscription rights for the benefit of people belonging to specific
categories1, decided yesterday by the Board of Directors, on
the basis of the delegation granted by the General Meeting of June 25,
2018, under the terms of its 26th extraordinary resolution.
The total amount of the capital increase is 960,000 euros (including a
nominal amount of 150,000 euros, plus an issue premium of 810,000 euros).
The new shares carry current dividend rights, are assimilated to the old
shares and will have the same rights. They are subject to all the
provisions of the Articles of Association and will be admitted to
trading on Euronext on the same trading line as the existing shares.
Following this capital increase, the number of shares comprising the
Company's share capital amounts to 21,947,016, representing the same
number of theoretical voting rights.
Calendar
As the capital increase was today fully subscribed and the subscriptions
fully paid up, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer took note of the
early closing of the subscription period and the final completion of the
capital increase.
The new shares will be admitted to trading on EURONEXT PARIS as from 18
June.
Shareholding structure
The number of shares issued in that respect represents 15.83% of the
number of shares outstanding (after issuance). By way of illustration, a
shareholder who held a number of shares representing 1% of the share
capital of Cerenis before the issue represent 0.86% of the share capital
after the issue.
|
Shareholders
|
|
Before Capital
Increase*
|
|
% capital*
|
|
Post Capital
Increase
|
|
% capital
|
BPI Participations (FR)
|
|
1,630,451
|
|
8.61
|
|
1,630,451
|
|
7.43
|
Sofinnova
|
|
1,535,605
|
|
8.10
|
|
1,535,605
|
|
7.00
|
TVM Life Science Ventures
|
|
1,213,439
|
|
6.40
|
|
1,213,439
|
|
5.53
|
Jean-Louis Dasseux
|
|
1,286,781
|
|
6.79
|
|
1,286,781
|
|
5.86
|
Cyrille Tupin
|
|
147,806
|
|
0.78
|
|
460,306
|
|
2.10
|
Domundi SC (represented by Mr. Emmanuel Huynh)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,218,750
|
|
10.11
|
Luc Demarre
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
468,750
|
|
2.14
|
Free Float
|
|
13,132,934
|
|
69.32
|
|
13,132,934
|
|
59.83
|
TOTAL
|
|
18,947,016
|
|
100
|
|
21,946,816
|
|
100
On the basis of the information brought to the Company's attention, in
particular for bearer shareholders via declarations of crossing
thresholds (legal and statutory) and post-IPO lock-up commitments as at
31 December 2015 for investors. These commitments were lifted following
the press release announcing CARAT's negative results.
Fundraising aims
The aim of this fundraising is to strengthen the company's cash position
in order to determine a new strategic plan.
Governance of the company
Given Mr. Emmanuel Huynh's subscription, a General Meeting will be
convened as soon as possible to propose the candidacy of Mr. Emmanuel
Huynh as a member of the Board of Directors of CERENIS Therapeutics
Holding.
Absence of a prospectus
In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the General
Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the issue did
not result in the submission of a prospectus to the AMF for approval.
Risk factors
The risk factors are described in the 2018 Registration Document
(chapter 4) filed with the AMF under number D.19-0432 on 29 April 2019
and available on the Company's website: www.cerenis.com
and the AMF website: www.amf-france.org.
About CERENIS: www.cerenis.com
Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international
biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of
innovative therapies. Cerenis’ expertise has translated into a rich
portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and
associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL
targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in
immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.
Financial calendar
Cash position and revenue for Q2 2019: July 25th, 2019
1 The categories of persons targeted in this issue are as
follows:
(i) Natural or legal persons (including companies),
investment companies, trusts, investment funds or other investment
vehicles of any form, under French or foreign law, who regularly invest
in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, cardiovascular and metabolic
disease treatment or medical technology sector; and/or
(ii)
Companies, institutions or entities in any form, French or foreign,
carrying on a significant part of their activity in these fields; and/or
(iii)
French or foreign investment service providers with equivalent status
who are likely to guarantee the completion of a capital increase
intended to be placed with the persons referred to in (i) and (ii) above
and, in this context, to subscribe to the securities issued; and/or
(iv)
Directors (including officers), employees and members of any committee
of the Company or one of its subsidiaries as well as any person (natural
or legal) bound by a service or consulting contract with the Company or
one of its subsidiaries.
