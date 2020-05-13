Cereno Scientific : Expands Footprint Into the United States With a Subsidiary in Boston, MA

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereno Scientific today announced that the company has expanded its global footprint by establishing a subsidiary with new office space located in Kendall Square at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC), Cambridge, Boston, Massachusetts. The CIC is one of the industry's most recognized biotechnology hubs and has supported more than 6,000 companies in the life science and technology fields.

"The establishment of our subsidiary Cereno Scientific Inc. in the United States is strategically important for the growth of Cereno. The United States is the world's largest financial market and Kendall Square in Cambridge, Boston, is considered to be one of the leading biotech clusters in the world," said Sten R. Sörensen, Chief Executive Officer of Cereno Scientific. "We are excited to increase our proximity to important potential collaborators and investors and to join many other important biotech companies in Cambridge."

Cereno Scientific is developing a pipeline of preventive therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and rare diseases by epigenetic modulation through histone deacetylase inhibition (HDACi). The company's lead program, CS1, is a phase II dual-acting antithrombotic drug aimed at venous thrombosis and stroke prevention for atrial fibrillation. Cereno Scientific also evaluates the potential of epigenetic modulation for rare diseases related to pulmonary fibrosis, thrombosis, inflammation and high blood pressure in the pulmonary circulation system. The FDA has granted ODD for the indication Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) to the company's lead compound CS1. Cereno Scientific also has a preclinical HDAC inhibitor development program. The company is located in AstraZeneca's BioVenture Hub. Cereno Scientific's B share has been listed on Spotlight Stock market since June 2016 with the ticker CRNO B, ISIN SE0008241558.

CIC is a global leader in building and operating innovation communities. Founded in 1999 in Cambridge, MA, CIC is one of the first companies worldwide to create a workplace community for innovators and entrepreneurs. CIC's mission is to find solutions that fix the world's problems. As of 2020, CIC has approximately 1.2M square feet (110K m2) open and in development in nine cities. The company has supported over 6,000 startup and technology companies, and over $8 billion has been invested in companies that began within CIC spaces. The company is privately held and has co-founded a number of mission-aligned organizations including Venture Café, CIC's rapidly growing global network of nonprofit innovation ecosystem-building organizations, as well as District Hall, Impact Hub Boston, LabCentral, and MassRobotics. Over the next ten years, CIC plans to grow its network of innovation hubs to create positive impact in 50 leading cities around the world. More info at cic.com.

