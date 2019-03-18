Cereno Scientific : adds expert to its Scientific Advisory Board

18 March, 2019

On 11 Mars 2019, Cereno Scientific announced the establishment of its Scientific Advisory Board where Dr Bertram Pitt, Professor in Medicine Emeritus at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, was appointed the chairman. Cereno Scientific announce today that the company has recruited Dr Gordon H Williams, a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, as a new member of the Scientific Advisory Board.

'We continue to strengthen our in-house knowledge and global network with another strategically important recruitment. I warmly welcome Gordon H Williams to our Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to taking part in his influence in the cardiovascular sphere,' says Cereno Scientific CEO Sten R. Sörensen.

Dr Gordon H Williams is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School since 1981. Williams has a PhD in Endocrinology and his research has focused on the genetic aspects of diseases in cardiovascular endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. He has authored over 500 scientific papers and has received numerous awards for his scientific and medical accomplishments, including the Clinical Research Prize awarded by the American Heart Association.

The purpose of the Scientific Advisory Board is to strengthen the transfer of knowledge from academic research into business development by recruiting world-leading experts within the fields of thrombosis-related cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Bertram Pitt, who is Professor Emeritus in Medicine at the Cardiology Division of the University of Michigan School of Medicine, has previously been recruited to the Scientific Advisory Board.

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is developing a novel preventive medicine to treat thrombosis-related disease, based on the body's own intelligent clot-busting system. Cardiovascular disease is currently the leading cause of death worldwide. Current therapies are connected to an increased risk of bleeding and, as a result, low effectiveness due to lower dosing levels. In turn, this leads to a high risk of new blood clots. Cereno Scientific's drug candidate, CS1, is expected to provide a possibility for an effective prevention of thrombosis and a lower risk for serious bleeding complications than with current blood thinning therapies. CS1 is an innovative controlled release formulation of a known compound, and as such is expected to have a relatively short development time. The Gothenburg-based company is located in AstraZeneca's BioVenture Hub and is supported by GU Ventures. Cereno Scientific's B share has been listed on Spotlight Stock market since June 2016 with the ticker CRNO B, ISIN SE0008241558.

This information is such that Cereno Scientific AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on March 18, 2019.

