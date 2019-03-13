Cereno Scientific : expands its pipeline — signs agreement on acquisition of compound in pre-clinical phase

13 March, 2019

Cereno Scientific announced today that the company has signed an agreement with Emeriti Bio AB regarding the acquisition of the compound EB014. The compound has innovative properties and will expand Cereno Scientific's portfolio in cardiovascular diseases.

'After the positive results we received from the first clinical study with CS1 and an upcoming Phase II study planned, this is the right time to broaden our operations. The acquisition means we now have a portfolio of drug candidates with potential for several indications in cardiovascular diseases,' says Cereno Scientific CEO Sten R. Sörensen.

Cereno Scientific is developing an improved treatment for protection against blood clots (thrombosis), the leading cause of death in the world. The company's drug candidate, CS1, is being developed for preventive treatment of thrombosis-related diseases. To broaden its operations, the company has now acquired EB014, a promising and innovative compound in the pre-clinical phase.

The agreement with Emeriti Bio means that Cereno Scientific will take over all rights linked to the compound and the related compound family. The continued development work will take place as a collaboration between the companies.

About Emeriti Bio AB

Emeriti Bio AB is a combined CRO and biotech company that focuses on taking discoveries through patenting, pre-clinical and early clinical research in close collaboration with partners. The company was founded in 2015 by five former AstraZeneca researchers who have played a highly significant role in the research behind several drugs, such as Losec and Plendil, that have achieved tremendous breakthroughs. Emeriti Bio AB conducts its development operations in the AstraZeneca BioVentureHub.

For further information, please contact:

Sten R. Sörensen - CEO

Tel: +46 733 74 03 74

E-mail: sten.sorensen@cerenoscientific.com

www.cerenoscientific.se

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is developing a novel preventive medicine to treat thrombosis-related disease, based on the body's own intelligent clot-busting system. Cardiovascular disease is currently the leading cause of death worldwide. Current therapies are connected to an increased risk of bleeding and, as a result, low effectiveness due to lower dosing levels. In turn, this leads to a high risk of new blood clots. Cereno Scientific's drug candidate, CS1, is expected to provide a possibility for an effective prevention of thrombosis and a lower risk for serious bleeding complications than with current blood thinning therapies. CS1 is an innovative controlled release formulation of a known compound, and as such is expected to have a relatively short development time. The Gothenburg-based company is located in AstraZeneca's BioVenture Hub and is supported by GU Ventures. Cereno Scientific's B share has been listed on Spotlight Stock market since June 2016 with the ticker CRNO B, ISIN SE0008241558.

This information is such that Cereno Scientific AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on March 13, 2019.

Read PDF