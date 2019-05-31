Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cereno Scientific : submits application for the start of clinical Phase II study to Bulgarian authorities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 03:04am EDT
31 May, 2019

Earlier in May 2019, Cereno Scientific announced that the company had submitted an application for a clinical Phase II study with the drug candidate CS1 to the Russian authorities. Today, the company is announcing that an application has also been submitted to the authorities in Bulgaria.

'We have worked hard to be able to complete our applications to both Russia and Bulgaria, the two countries where the study will be performed. Now we look forward to obtaining the approval of said authorities during the fall this year and subsequently to initiate the study, which is expected to take place during the first half of 2020,' says Cereno Scientific's CEO Sten R. Sörensen.

The completed submission of the application to both Bulgaria and Russia means that the company has been able to achieve this important milestone earlier than in the third quarter of 2019, which was previously communicated.

The study will be conducted in Bulgaria and Russia
The Phase II study will be conducted in collaboration with the clinical research organization OCT Group. The study will be conducted at approximately 30 clinics in Russia and Bulgaria and will be performed on patients undergoing orthopedic surgery where the risk of blood clots increases during surgery.

The aim of the Phase II study is to show the drug candidate CS1's preventive effect against the formation of blood clots after surgery. The drug candidate has the potential to redefine the preventive treatment against the formation of blood clots by enhancing the body's own clot-busting system instead of inhibiting the blood's coagulation ability.

For further information, please contact:
Daniel Brodén - CFO
Tel: +46 768 66 77 87
E-mail: info@cerenoscientific.com
www.cerenoscientific.se

About Cereno Scientific AB
Cereno Scientific is developing novel preventive medicine to treat thrombosis-related disease, based on the body's own intelligent clot-busting system. Cardiovascular disease is currently the leading cause of death worldwide. Current therapies are connected to an increased risk of bleeding and, as a result, low effectiveness due to lower dosing levels. In turn, this leads to a high risk of new blood clots. Cereno Scientific's drug candidate, CS1, is expected to provide a possibility for an effective prevention of thrombosis and a lower risk for serious bleeding complications than with current blood thinning therapies. CS1 is an innovative controlled release formulation of a known compound, and as such is expected to have a relatively short development time. In parallel with the development of CS1, Cereno Scientific develops CS014, a preclinical phase compound with promising and innovative characteristics in cardiovascular diseases. The Gothenburg-based company is located in AstraZeneca's BioVenture Hub and is supported by GU Ventures. Cereno Scientific's B share has been listed on Spotlight Stock market since June 2016 with the ticker CRNO B, ISIN SE0008241558.

This information is such that Cereno Scientific AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on May 31, 2019.

Read PDF

Disclaimer

Cereno Scientific AB published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39aAIRASIA BERHAD : connects the Philippines to Kaohsiung, Taiwan
PU
03:39aBWX TECHNOLOGIES : Sd
PU
03:37aFiber Reinforced Concrete(FRC)- Contributing to sustainable building practices while the market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2019-2025)
GL
03:36aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA CEO Manley sold shares for $3.5 million this week to cover personal expense
RE
03:36aALLIANZ : in two deals set to make it second biggest insurer in UK
RE
03:35aVW, Fiat hit as European shares slump on Trump's Mexico tariffs
RE
03:35aMETALCORP S A : Group successfully increases 7% bond 2017/2022 by the maximum volume of EUR 40 million
EQ
03:34aGOLDMAN SACHS : KKR hires former Australian Prime Minister Turnbull as global senior advisor
RE
03:34aLABORATORIO REIG JOFRE : 2019 05 31 - Reig Jofre informs on the bonus-shares capital increase and the new shares to be issued (PDF)
PU
03:34aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice Regarding Pricing of Hybrid Bonds to Repay Senior Short Term Loan (Offering of Subordinated Bonds)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : HARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE: former China central bank chief
3Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
4TESLA : TESLA : promotes lower priced China-made Model 3 in sales push
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About