Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cerevance : Appoints CNS Drug Developer James Summers, Ph.D. as Scientific Advisor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:18am EDT

Dr. Summers to help guide Cerevance’s Drug Discovery and Development Efforts

Cerevance, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing new medicines for brain diseases, has appointed pharmaceutical industry veteran, James Summers, Ph.D., as a key scientific advisor to guide the company in its drug discovery and development efforts. Dr. Summers brings extensive experience in the discovery of new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, pain and psychiatric disorders.

Dr. Summers has held a number of leadership positions with Abbott and AbbVie, including most recently as Vice President of Neuroscience Research at AbbVie where he led teams based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Lake County, Illinois and Cambridge, Massachusetts. During his tenure with Abbott, Dr. Summers served as Divisional Vice President, Advanced Technology, leading a business unit engaged in technologies and services to accelerate drug discovery research across all of Abbott’s therapeutic areas and sites.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Summers bring his strategic and scientific expertise to our team as an advisor during this time of rapid growth at Cerevance,” said Brad Margus, Chief Executive Officer of the company. “His expertise in neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases will be vital as we prioritize and advance novel targets for a range of central nervous system disorders.”

“Cerevance’s powerful platform is generating vast amounts of never-before-seen expression data that should enable us to treat diseases in ways not previously possible,” said Dr. Summers. “I am excited to be joining the company’s scientific advisory team to bring a global pharmaceutical perspective to the challenges and opportunities that abound in the CNS space.”

Dr. Summers earned a Bachelor of Science degree, summa cum laude, in chemistry from Denison University and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Harvard University.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system diseases. The company’s strengths include its powerful NETSseq target discovery platform, a large collection of human brain tissue samples, a pipeline of novel discovery-stage and clinical-stage compounds and a team with a proven track record. Its scientists believe that they are well positioned to deliver life-changing therapeutics for patients who have brain-related disorders.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aBERGENBIO : Presents new preliminary clinical and biomarker data showing durable response and median survival rates in phase ii trial
AQ
10:45aNOVARTIS : Kisqali significantly extends life in women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in MONALEESA-7 trial
AQ
10:45aMESA LABS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:45aROCHE : Genentech - Xolair Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in Adults with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps in Two Phase III Studies
AQ
10:45aSermonix Poster Presentation at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting Demonstrates Promise for Lasofoxifene in Treating ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients With ESR1 Mutations
GL
10:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blackstone's $18.7B E-Commerce Investment Is Largest Private Real Estate Transaction Ever
PU
10:44aMOSKOVSKIY KREDITNYI BANK : Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit Bank of Moscow's rating to ‘BB' on the back of a better risk profile evaluation
PU
10:44aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : and the ITU Provide Communications for Global Disaster Relief
PU
10:44aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - (1) Business Update and (2) Placing of Convertible Bonds under General Mandate
PU
10:44aINDEX PHARMACEUTICALS : presents at Redeye Growth Day, June 10, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
3CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About