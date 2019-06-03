Cerevance : Appoints CNS Drug Developer James Summers, Ph.D. as Scientific Advisor

Cerevance, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing new
medicines for brain diseases, has appointed pharmaceutical industry
veteran, James Summers, Ph.D., as a key scientific advisor to guide the
company in its drug discovery and development efforts. Dr. Summers
brings extensive experience in the discovery of new treatments for
Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, pain and psychiatric disorders.
Dr. Summers has held a number of leadership positions with Abbott and
AbbVie, including most recently as Vice President of Neuroscience
Research at AbbVie where he led teams based in Ludwigshafen, Germany,
Lake County, Illinois and Cambridge, Massachusetts. During his tenure
with Abbott, Dr. Summers served as Divisional Vice President, Advanced
Technology, leading a business unit engaged in technologies and services
to accelerate drug discovery research across all of Abbott’s therapeutic
areas and sites.
“We are delighted to have Dr. Summers bring his strategic and scientific
expertise to our team as an advisor during this time of rapid growth at
Cerevance,” said Brad Margus, Chief Executive Officer of the company.
“His expertise in neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases will be
vital as we prioritize and advance novel targets for a range of central
nervous system disorders.”
“Cerevance’s powerful platform is generating vast amounts of
never-before-seen expression data that should enable us to treat
diseases in ways not previously possible,” said Dr. Summers. “I am
excited to be joining the company’s scientific advisory team to bring a
global pharmaceutical perspective to the challenges and opportunities
that abound in the CNS space.”
Dr. Summers earned a Bachelor of Science degree, summa cum laude, in
chemistry from Denison University and a doctorate in organic chemistry
from Harvard University.
About Cerevance
Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous
system diseases. The company’s strengths include its powerful
NETSseq target discovery platform, a large collection of human brain
tissue samples, a pipeline of novel discovery-stage and clinical-stage
compounds and a team with a proven track record. Its scientists believe
that they are well positioned to deliver life-changing therapeutics for
patients who have brain-related disorders.
