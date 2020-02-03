Log in
Cerevance to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

02/03/2020 | 10:18am EST

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing new medicines for brain diseases, today announced the company will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place in New York, Feb. 10 – 11, 2020. 

Brad Margus, chief executive officer of Cerevance, will provide an overview of the company’s business, technology, clinical programs, partnering activities and will be available for questions and one-on-one meetings with investors registered for the conference.

Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Date: Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Room: Odets Room, 4th Floor
Venue: New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York

About Cerevance
Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on brain diseases, is applying a new, highly sensitive technology, called NETSseq, that can reveal transcriptional and epigenetic differences between specific cell types in mature human brains. NETSseq profiles neuronal and glial cell populations at depths not possible with other approaches, generating unprecedented data sets and insights. The company has thus far partnered with 14 brain banks around the world to assemble a growing collection of more than 6,000 clinically annotated, human brain tissue samples from healthy and diseased donors spanning nine decades in age. By applying NETSseq to specific cell types critical to circuits disrupted by disease and comparing vulnerable and resilient cell populations, Cerevance’s scientists have begun selecting targets against which the company’s small molecule drug discovery experts are advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics for CNS diseases.

Contacts:

Cerevance Contact:
Robert Middlebrook, +1.408.220.5722

Media Contact:
Andrew Mielach, amielach@lifescicomms.com, +1.646.876.5868

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
