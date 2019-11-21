Cerevel Therapeutics : Announces the Appointment of Bryan K. Phillips as Chief Legal Officer

Cerevel Therapeutics, a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today announced the appointment of Bryan K. Phillips as chief legal officer. Mr. Phillips is an accomplished legal executive and joins Cerevel Therapeutics with over 15 years of corporate experience in the healthcare industry. He most recently served as the senior vice president, legal, human resources and information technology, general counsel and secretary for Surmodics, Inc., a Minnesota-based publicly-traded medical technology company. He will join the leadership team on December 2, 2019.

“Bryan is an expert in a broad-range of legal and business matters and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Cerevel Therapeutics as we continue the build out of our senior leadership team,” said Tony Coles, M.D., chief executive officer and chairperson of Cerevel Therapeutics. “His demonstrated success as a legal and corporate executive will help guide Cerevel Therapeutics into its next phase of growth.”

“I am thrilled to join Cerevel Therapeutics and work alongside this talented team to advance the development of new therapies for devastating neuroscience diseases,” said Mr. Phillips. “I look forward to supporting the effort to bring therapies to those patients who have been in need for far too long.”

About Bryan K. Phillips

Mr. Phillips is the former senior vice president, legal, human resources and information technology, general counsel and secretary for Surmodics, Inc., a publicly-traded medical technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Prior to joining Surmodics in 2005, Phillips served as patent counsel at Guidant Corporation’s Cardiac Rhythm Management Group (now part of Boston Scientific). Phillips began his legal career at a Minneapolis-based intellectual property law firm.

Phillips is active in the Twin Cities community, having served on numerous non-profit boards. He currently serves as chair of the board of trustees for the Science Museum of Minnesota, and as a trustee of Minnesota Public Radio. Phillips earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kansas and a law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company seeks to unlock the science surrounding new treatment opportunities through understanding the neurocircuitry of neuroscience diseases and associated symptoms. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia and substance use disorders. Headquartered in Boston, Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

