Cerevel Therapeutics : Announces the Appointment of Kathleen W. Tregoning as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Cerevel Therapeutics, a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today announced the appointment of Kathleen W. Tregoning as chief corporate affairs officer. Ms. Tregoning brings more than two decades of healthcare experience leading external engagement, strategy and policy initiatives across both the public and private sectors. In this newly-created role, she will be responsible for communications, government affairs, patient advocacy, and investor relations.

“Kathleen brings a wealth of experience in stakeholder engagement and communications to Cerevel, and her deep expertise will support our efforts to transform the landscape of new therapies for the treatment of neuroscience diseases,” said Tony Coles, M.D., chief executive officer and chairperson of Cerevel Therapeutics. “With her impressive track record and leadership experience as a seasoned executive, we are honored to have her join the Cerevel team.”

“I am so pleased to be joining Cerevel, an organization devoted to tackling some of the most challenging questions in neuroscience,” said Ms. Tregoning. “I look forward to working with this outstanding team to advance our pipeline, as we seek to bring important new treatment options to patients who need them.”

About Kathleen W. Tregoning

Ms. Tregoning is the former Executive Vice President for External Affairs at Sanofi, where she was responsible for leading an integrated organization that brought together market access, communications, public policy, government affairs, patient advocacy, and corporate social responsibility. Based in Paris, she oversaw 1,500 employees in a global, matrixed organization.

Prior to joining Sanofi, Kathleen spent more than 10 years at Biogen, first as Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs, and then as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. In the latter role she had responsibility for the development and execution of integrated corporate affairs strategies through effective deployment of communications, patient advocacy, public policy, and government affairs on a global basis.

Kathleen worked as a professional staff member in the United States Congress, where she held health policy roles with the Senate Budget Committee, the House Energy & Commerce Committee, and the House Ways & Means Committee. She began her career with Andersen Consulting, where she developed business strategies and processes for clients in a range of industries. She later served as an Assistant Deputy Mayor for Policy & Budget in the office of the Mayor of Los Angeles.

Kathleen graduated from Stanford University with a degree in International Relations and holds a graduate degree in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company seeks to unlock the science surrounding new treatment opportunities through understanding the neurocircuitry of neuroscience diseases and associated symptoms. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising four clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia and substance use disorders. Headquartered in Boston, Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about our potential to become a premier neuroscience company and the potential attributes and benefits of our product candidates. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

