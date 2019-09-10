Log in
Ceridian HCM : Announces Australian Executive Summits in Sydney and Melbourne

09/10/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Melbourne, Australia, September 10, 2019

Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, announced today two HCM leadership conferences in Australia. The Sydney Executive Summit will be held on September 16, 2019 at the Park Hyatt Sydney, and the Melbourne Executive Summit will be held on September 18, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne.

These Summits follow Ceridian's April launch of Dayforce Payroll in Australia, and the recent agreement to acquire Australian workforce management provider, RITEQ[1]. Both announcements serve as key milestones in Ceridian's global expansion strategy, positioning Ceridian as a leading HCM provider in the region.

'As Ceridian strengthens its presence in the Australian market, we look forward to sharing how Dayforce can help HR leaders across the country work smarter and more efficiently,' said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian Australia. 'Summit attendees will leave empowered to transform their organisations and improve their employee experience by harnessing modern, data-driven technologies like Dayforce.'

At these summits, attendees will hear from David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, and see Ceridian's flagship Dayforce platform in action. Attendees will also hear how Dayforce helps Ceridian customer Country Road modernise its workforce and provide greater business insights.

To attend an Australian Executive Summit, visit the registration pages for the Sydney Executive Summit and the Melbourne Executive Summit.


About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

[1] On September 5, 2019, Ceridian announced the entering of a definitive shared purchase agreement with Lusworth Pty Limited, the parent company of RITEQ.

Disclaimer

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:21:02 UTC
