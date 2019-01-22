Ceridian HCM : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release and...

Minneapolis, MN, January 22, 2019

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. ('Ceridian' or the 'Company') (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management software company, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2018 earnings after the close of regular market trading on February 6, 2019. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Ceridian's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-701-0459 (USA) or 647-689-5466 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Ceridian's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

