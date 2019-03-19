Log in
Ceridian HCM : Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

03/19/2019 | 09:55pm EDT

Minneapolis, MN, March 19, 2019

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. ('Ceridian' or the 'Company') (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management software company, announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (the 'Selling Stockholders') of 13,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the 'Common Stock'), at a public offering price of $50.50 per share. The offering includes an increase of 2,000,000 shares of Common Stock offered by the Selling Stockholders from the amount of shares previously announced. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,950,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies, Piper Jaffray and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Baird, CIBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company and MUFG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204;
  • Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, via telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or via email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or
  • Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, via telephone: 1-800-503-4611, or via email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

For more information, contact:
Jeremy Johnson
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
1-844-829-9499
investors@ceridian.com

Disclaimer

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 01:54:08 UTC
