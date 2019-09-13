Log in
Ceridian HCM : Completes Acquisition of Australian Workforce Management Solutions...

09/13/2019 | 08:47am EDT
Acquisition to accelerate Ceridian's momentum in the Australian and New Zealand markets

Toronto, Canada and Melbourne, Australia, September 13, 2019

Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of RITEQ 1, a provider of enterprise workforce management solutions. The acquisition was previously announced on September 5, 2019 and closed and became effective today.

'Australia and New Zealand are highly attractive markets, and we believe the acquisition of RITEQ, combined with Dayforce Payroll in Australia, truly positions Ceridian as a leading HCM provider in the region. I am delighted to meet our new colleagues, customers, and partners at next week's Executive Summits in Sydney and Melbourne,' said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. 'We look forward to driving great employee experiences and hard dollar returns for our customers.'

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire
employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement and Risk Factors
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the acquisition discussed in the press release and our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,' 'Forward-Looking Statement', 'Risk Factors' and other sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1 The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into with the shareholders of Lusworth Pty Limited, the parent company of RITEQ.

Media contact:
Teri Murphy
647.883.8041
teri.murphy@ceridian.com

Disclaimer

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 12:46:03 UTC
