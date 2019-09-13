Ceridian HCM : Completes Acquisition of Australian Workforce Management Solutions...

Acquisition to accelerate Ceridian's momentum in the Australian and New Zealand markets

Toronto, Canada and Melbourne, Australia, September 13, 2019

Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of RITEQ 1, a provider of enterprise workforce management solutions. The acquisition was previously announced on September 5, 2019 and closed and became effective today.

'Australia and New Zealand are highly attractive markets, and we believe the acquisition of RITEQ, combined with Dayforce Payroll in Australia, truly positions Ceridian as a leading HCM provider in the region. I am delighted to meet our new colleagues, customers, and partners at next week's Executive Summits in Sydney and Melbourne,' said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. 'We look forward to driving great employee experiences and hard dollar returns for our customers.'

1 The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into with the shareholders of Lusworth Pty Limited, the parent company of RITEQ.

