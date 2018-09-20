Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ceridian HCM : Dayforce Recognized as a Leader and Awarded Gold Medal by Software...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

Minneapolis, MN, September 20, 2018

Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced that Dayforce, Ceridian's flagship cloud software, received a HCM Customer Experience gold medal by Software Reviews, a world-class customer review platform and a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Dayforce won gold for achieving the leading vendor placement in the firm's Customer Experience Award in Human Capital Management. Software Reviews evaluated and ranked HCM products based on customer review scores for seven vendors. In addition to the top overall placement, Dayforce placed first in 33 of the individual Category sections, such as Strategy and Innovation, Product Impact, and Service Experience.

'Dayforce performed strongly with respondents because of the outstanding level of customer service and experience they provide to their users,' said Ilia Maor, an Info-Tech Research Group analyst. 'Overall, consistently high scores across categories indicate customers are overwhelmingly pleased with Ceridian's HCM offering from both a functional and technical standpoint.'

Ceridian was acknowledged in a variety of categories, including workforce management, compensation management, learning and development, and customer experience.

'Dayforce's comprehensive features coupled with our laser focus on customer success delivers unique value and gives us a competitive edge,' said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. 'We are honored to be recognized for this distinction by a leading research firm and, most importantly, by our customers.'

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company.Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Teri Murphy
teri.murphy@ceridian.com
647.417.2117

Disclaimer

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pCREST NICHOLSON : Step onto the property ladder at Crest Nicholson’s Dylon Works
PU
01:38pCD PROJEKT : Current report no. 14/2018
PU
01:38pUNITED UTILITIES : Round the clock water squad keeps North West’s farm animals in the drink
PU
01:38pSAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Seven Energy Transaction and Operational Update
PU
01:38pPrecipio Expands ICE-COLD PCR™ Lung Cancer Mutation Detection Offering
GL
01:37pOrigami Announces 66.6 MM USD in Series C Investment Round
BU
01:35pCLAS OHLSON : opens a new store in Helsinki, Finland
AQ
01:35pGreat Bear Reports 7.00 m of 68.76 g/t Gold from Revised Hinge Zone Interval, Announces New 30,000 m, 150 Drill Hole Program at Dixie Project, Red Lake District
NE
01:35pGlobal UAV Expands Services into Africa with UAV-MAG(TM) Contract
NE
01:34pSIENTRA, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN TO PULL OUT OF IRAN : U.S. Official -Bloomberg
3AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
5BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.