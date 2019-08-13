Log in
Ceridian HCM : Moto Hospitality Chooses Dayforce to Transform HR Function

08/13/2019 | 04:27am EDT
Ceridian's award-winning platform will modernise Moto Hospitality's HR and people processes to drive business performance

London, United Kingdom, August 13, 2019

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, announced today that motorway service station leader Moto Hospitality has chosen Ceridian's cloud-based platform, Dayforce, to streamline HR processes for their people.

Before working with Ceridian, Moto Hospitality relied on a mixture of old technology and paper-based HR processes that necessitated extensive manual work to update records. The deployment of Dayforce will enable Moto Hospitality to update and reinvigorate its systems and processes, offering employees and managers a real-time solution that's available anytime, anywhere, creating a fully centralised view of the company and its workforce.

'After a comprehensive market trawl and then a competitive selection process, we chose Dayforce's mobile-first, data-driven platform because it addressed all of the functionality and requirements that mattered most to us,' comments Guy Latchem, IT Director, Moto Hospitality. 'We wanted a solution that offered convenient and efficient app and mobile elements to empower our colleagues to work more productively and give them the flexibility to specify their preferred working patterns. Bringing Dayforce on board will help us think differently on how we can enhance employee engagement whilst also improving our profitability, through better demand forecasting, schedule efficiency, and budgetary control.'

With more than 5,000 employees in the UK, Moto was looking for a leading HCM solution that offered an intuitive, easy-to-use user experience for staff across the country. With a cloud application, like Dayforce, workers will be able to view updates to their schedule automatically instead of receiving them at short notice, putting employee needs at the centre.

'Moto Hospitality has a geographically diverse workforce which will benefit greatly from a reduction in paper-based processes, freeing managers to spend time where it matters - with their team and their customers,' said Ross Tracey, Managing Director, Ceridian Europe. 'From our initial conversations, we felt Dayforce could help Moto make better people and business decisions, modernising operations and driving better organisational performance.'

Moto Hospitality is the UK's leader in motorway service areas with 57 locations throughout the UK dedicated to customer satisfaction, with leading retail and food brands such as Marks & Spencer Simply Food, KFC, WH Smith, Burger King, Costa, Greggs, and BP.

For more information about Dayforce, visit Ceridian.com/UK.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Teri Murphy
647.417.2117
teri.murphy@ceridian.com

Disclaimer

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 08:26:10 UTC
