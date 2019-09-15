Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ceridian HCM : Vocus Group Chooses Dayforce to Streamline HR Processes and Enhance Employee...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 07:37pm EDT
Ceridian will help Vocus, a leading fibre network services provider, enhance the talent management processes that underpin Vocus' people-centric, customer-focused approach

Melbourne, Australia, September 15, 2019

Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY; TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, announced today that Vocus Group Ltd (Vocus) has chosen Dayforce - Ceridian's flagship cloud HCM software - to enhance their overall employee experience and streamline HR processes, including payroll, core HR, and talent and workforce management.

Vocus is a specialist fibre and network solutions provider with a world-class telecommunications infrastructure platform across Australia and New Zealand designed to take advantage of the rapid growth in demand for increasingly resilient, secure and reliable network connectivity. With more than 2,000 team members, Vocus selected Ceridian's single, cloud-based HCM solution to deliver a superior employee experience, while managing an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

'A big part of our culture at Vocus is ensuring we're building environments that help our people thrive. We focus a lot of time and resources on creating opportunities where our people can grow, take ownership, and connect with each other,' said Amber Kristof, Head of People and Culture, Vocus. 'With this in mind, integrating a next generation HCM solution was a natural next step for us, and we're very excited about Dayforce's ability to transform our processes and help us support our people, who are our difference at Vocus.'

'We're pleased to announce that Vocus has chosen Dayforce to cover all aspects of their human resources and talent management needs - something we know is of great importance to them as they continue their rapid growth across Australia and New Zealand,' said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian Australia. 'Harnessing modern, data-driven technologies like Dayforce is key to building a world-class employee experience, and we're looking forward to helping Vocus manage, develop, and grow their talented workforce in the years to come.'

Today, Dayforce provides Australian companies with HR, payroll, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a single, robust, real-time application, enabling companies to engage their people, simplify processes, and work smarter.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Matthew Duffin
matthew.duffin@Ceridian.com
647.248.0752

Disclaimer

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 23:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:35pDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Dream Global REIT and funds managed by Blackstone reach agreement for the acquisition of Dream Global REIT
EQ
08:34pDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by Real Estate Funds Managed by Blackstone in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
AQ
08:32pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : 1H FY20 Trading Update
PU
08:32pCOOPER ENERGY : Offshore Otway Exploration Program Update 16 September 2019
PU
08:32pPERSTA RESOURCES : Voluntary announcement of operations update
PU
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates TPM as Equal-weight
AQ
08:27pPERSTA RESOURCES : Further announcement relating to proposed issue of unlisted warrants under specific mandate
PU
08:27pBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ September 2019 monthly update
PU
08:27pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Black Swan Underground RC Drilling Update
PU
08:22pARDIDEN : 16/09/2019 Appendix 3Y
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
4CHINA CHILD CARE : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE ..
5S&P 500 : Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group