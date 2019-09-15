Ceridian HCM : Vocus Group Chooses Dayforce to Streamline HR Processes and Enhance Employee...

Ceridian will help Vocus, a leading fibre network services provider, enhance the talent management processes that underpin Vocus' people-centric, customer-focused approach

Melbourne, Australia, September 15, 2019

Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY; TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, announced today that Vocus Group Ltd (Vocus) has chosen Dayforce - Ceridian's flagship cloud HCM software - to enhance their overall employee experience and streamline HR processes, including payroll, core HR, and talent and workforce management.

Vocus is a specialist fibre and network solutions provider with a world-class telecommunications infrastructure platform across Australia and New Zealand designed to take advantage of the rapid growth in demand for increasingly resilient, secure and reliable network connectivity. With more than 2,000 team members, Vocus selected Ceridian's single, cloud-based HCM solution to deliver a superior employee experience, while managing an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

'A big part of our culture at Vocus is ensuring we're building environments that help our people thrive. We focus a lot of time and resources on creating opportunities where our people can grow, take ownership, and connect with each other,' said Amber Kristof, Head of People and Culture, Vocus. 'With this in mind, integrating a next generation HCM solution was a natural next step for us, and we're very excited about Dayforce's ability to transform our processes and help us support our people, who are our difference at Vocus.'

'We're pleased to announce that Vocus has chosen Dayforce to cover all aspects of their human resources and talent management needs - something we know is of great importance to them as they continue their rapid growth across Australia and New Zealand,' said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian Australia. 'Harnessing modern, data-driven technologies like Dayforce is key to building a world-class employee experience, and we're looking forward to helping Vocus manage, develop, and grow their talented workforce in the years to come.'

Today, Dayforce provides Australian companies with HR, payroll, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a single, robust, real-time application, enabling companies to engage their people, simplify processes, and work smarter.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:

Matthew Duffin

matthew.duffin@Ceridian.com

647.248.0752