Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ceridian Report: Nearly Half of Australian Workers Looking for New Employment...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 05:03pm EDT
Issues such as pay and job security impacting employee satisfaction

Melbourne, Australia, July 9, 2019

Amidst a slowing economy and record levels of household debt, new research shows money matters are taking a toll on Australia's workforce.

The AustraliaPay ExperienceReport, released today by global human capital management (HCM) company Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY) and conducted by Hanover Research, reveals half of Australian workers (54 per cent) are unsatisfied with their level of pay, while the majority are challenged by financial matters that impact life at work and outside of work. The report revealed:

  • Overall job satisfaction: 38 per cent of Australian workers are unsatisfied with their current job. Issues with salary or pay (41 per cent), job security (37 per cent), and uninteresting work (33 per cent) were identified as the main drivers for workplace dissatisfaction.
  • Prevalence of stress: 82 per cent of Australian workers are stressed to some capacity about money issues on a regular basis, while another one-in-three (34 per cent) are living pay cheque to pay cheque.
  • Pay transparency: Only 41 per cent of workers are completely satisfied when it comes to transparency of information about their pay, including industry averages and co-workers' pay.

The report found that nearly half of Australian workers (44 per cent) are actively looking for a new job, with another 29 per cent saying that while they're not actively looking, they are open to new opportunities.

'The expectations placed upon the modern worker are higher than ever, and when you couple that with issues like financial stress, the risk of top talent leaving the organisation becomes significantly greater,' said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian Australia. 'The war for talent is only going to increase in the years ahead, compounded by low unemployment and a growing shortage of critical skills. Organisations need to focus on creating a sense of purpose and meaning in the workplace, and compensate their people competitively, if they want to hold onto their top people moving forward.'

Reynolds added that Ceridian offers a Compensation Management solution within its flagship platform Dayforce that brings conscious and unconscious biases to the forefront so they can be addressed, including a gender pay equity graph which compares salaries by role and other influencing factors.

Despite daily anxiety, financial wellness not seen as a priority among employers

According to the latest data from Australian Bureau of Statistics, household wealth fell $257.6 billion in the fourth quarter - the largest decrease since 2011 - while the household-debt-to-income ratio reached a new high of 199 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Pay Experience Report showed that employers may have opportunities to do more to support their people, with one third of employees (36 per cent) believing their employers do not care about their financial wellbeing.

'Employee-centric programs that prioritize financial wellness not only relieve some of the pressure your employees may be under on a daily basis, but can also help to attract, and more importantly retain, top talent in today's competitive job market,' added Reynolds.

To learn more about the Pay Experience Report, visit ceridian.com/pay-experience-report.

About the survey

The research was conducted by Hanover Research through an online survey in March 2019. A total of 964 full-time and part-time employees, and those who work contract or freelance in Australia, were surveyed.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.comor follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Matt Duffin
Matthew.Duffin@Ceridian.com
647.248.0752

Disclaimer

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 21:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:17pUniversal and Drivania to form new ground transportation joint venture
GL
05:16pGLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATIONDE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pDNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
05:16pBOYD GAMING : To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On July 30
PR
05:14pFIRST BUSEY CORP /NV/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pGLOBAL DIGITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:13pHERC HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pINDEL B : Buy back
PU
05:13pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sunlands Technology Group - STG
GL
05:12pACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : France to tax flights from its airports, airline shares fall
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: PepsiCo, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, BASF
5BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About