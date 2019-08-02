Log in
CerraCap Ventures : Secures Investment from Mexico Ventures

08/02/2019 | 05:18am EDT

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures has announced an investment from Mexico Ventures into CerraCap II, LP.

Cerracap

Headquartered in Orange County, California, CerraCap Ventures is an early stage VC firm specializing in Cyber Security, Advanced Analytics and Healthcare Technology investments. CerraCap helps industrialize innovation by leveraging a unique business model called "Sales and Scale". This model helps startups close purchase orders with large enterprises by connecting portfolio investments with decision makers from Fortune 1000 companies. Additional guidance and growth support is provided through an advisory board consisting of global leaders.

Mexico Ventures seeks venture capital funds with talented managers and entrepreneurs to support and grow the VC ecosystem in Mexico. It is co-managed by Fondo de Fondos out of Mexico City and Sun Mountain Capital of Santa Fe, NM, facilitating the transfer of technology and innovation with the key goal of building the Mexican ecosystem.

"The combined force of the CerraCap, Sun Mountain Capital and Fondo de Fondos ecosystem will act as a value catalyst to transform inspiring start-ups into epic global companies," said Saurabh Ranjan, CEO and Managing Partner at CerraCap Ventures. "The partnership provides large Mexico based enterprises access to the best innovation from around the world; enhancing their technology adoption. It also provides a global platform for Mexico based startups to expand," chimed in Saurabh Suri, Managing Partner CerraCap Ventures. "We have been building a base of strategic global LPs and Mexico Ventures is a cornerstone of this approach."

Lee Rand, Partner at Sun Mountain Capital added, "Mexico Ventures investment into CerraCap's new fund aligns with our mission to support the growth of entrepreneurial companies in Mexico, build entrepreneurial links between Mexico and global markets, and deliver financial returns for our investors." 

"By joining forces both CerraCap and Mexico Ventures are looking to benefit by scaling their combined vision to bring innovation to market," said Kris Houlihan, Managing Partner at Armilla and a key advisor to CerraCap Ventures.

About Sun Mountain Capital
Sun Mountain Capital Advisors, L.L.C., founded in 2006 and based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a diversified private equity investment firm with investment strategies in venture capital, growth capital and private credit.  The firm focuses on investing in high potential underserved geographies both in the U.S. and abroad.  www.sunmountaincapital.com 

About Fondo de Fondos
Fondo de Fondos (FdeF), based in Mexico City, MX specializes in private equity and Venture Capital investment, was created combining the commitments of four large Mexico based institutions (Nacional Financiera, Focir, Banobras and Bancomext) into shareholders whose main goal is to generate attractive risk adjusted returns and encourage private equity industry in Mexico. Since then, FdeF has implemented a strategic plan to manage third party resources under international best practices, creating unique databases in the industry and recruiting renowned experts to strengthen its founding team. Currently, FdeF manages commitments of more than US$1.0 billion.

About CerraCap Ventures
CerraCap Ventures (CCV) is a Global fund headquartered in Orange County, California and dedicated to early stage technology investments. CCV focuses on Enterprise (B2B) products and solutions in the emerging technology areas of Healthcare, AI and Cyber Security. Through its unique Sales and Scale model, CerraCap actively supports portfolio in taking great ideas to commercial success.

Media inquiry:
CerraCap Ventures
Nikki Arora, CMO
na@cerracap.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerracap-ventures-secures-investment-from-mexico-ventures-300895570.html

SOURCE CerraCap Ventures


© PRNewswire 2019
