Certainty During Uncertain Times: Guess & Co. Corporation Launches Nationwide Advertising Campaign

11/17/2019 | 05:20am EST

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation has launched a nationwide advertising campaign. The campaign known as “Certainty”, emphasizes the company’s caretaker approach toward clients in providing stewardship solutions particularly during a time of economic, political and trade uncertainty throughout the United States and globally. The first firm to develop the idea of “stewardship solutions”, Guess & Co. Corporation’s delivery model encompasses the combination caretaker, counselor, operator and provider while being cognizant of many considerations that impact clients and other stakeholders. “We have developed a business around taking care of every aspect of our client’s operations and protecting their interests while balancing our client responsibilities with broader societal imperatives to act in the public interest as well – we  conduct business with a conscience” said Jerry D. Guess, chairman, CEO and President of Guess & Co. Corporation. Guess & Co. Corporation’s advertising campaign highlights the company’s business groups and leading stewardship solutions. The campaign is intended to reach key business leaders, community leaders and government leaders who would like to have their companies, organizations and governments become clients. Guess & Co. Corporation offers to provide them with stewardship solutions that create certainty for them amid a time when the economic outlook for 2020 is uncertain, trade tensions remain and geopolitical risks have increased. The campaign builds on a corporate overview video that Guess & Co. Corporation released earlier this year. “We want leaders to know that we’re standing by to become their trusted partner in helping them successfully work through issues as their adviser, provider and operator of viable solutions in the spirit of a servant and caretaker – we sincerely care about our clients and the welfare of people,” said Jerry D. Guess. The entire management team including Michelle Stewart, deputy chairman, chief operating officer and chief financial officer and Eric Shindledecker, executive vice-president, is committed to meeting the needs of Guess & Co. Corporation’s clients. Guess & Co. Corporation is advertising in newspapers across the United States from Sacramento, California to Miami, Florida.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f6533c3-3bf4-46a1-9a05-2a5e9db54769

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a0e310-7671-4a35-8393-6b4420066ed8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aab76e9-d0cc-4eec-abb9-befaa94f59a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d855e59-5dca-4fae-9b57-37110b867411

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fa163a1d-0e2a-405a-bbe4-e55ba4ae7c60

Media Contact:
Media Relations
media@guessandcocorporation.com

Primary Logo

Jerry D. Guess

Jerry D. Guess, Chairman, CEO & President of Guess & Co. Corporation
Michelle Stewart

Michelle Stewart, Deputy Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer of Guess & Co. Corporation
Eric Shindledecker

Eric Shindledecker, Chairman, Executive Vice-President of Guess & Co. Corporation

