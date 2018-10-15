Certara :’s Synchrogenix Division Collaborates with Hedera Hashgraph to Offer Data Flow and Transparent Collaboration Solutions for the Life Sciences Industry

Certara®, the global leader in model-informed drug development,
regulatory science, market access and real-world evidence solutions,
today announced that it has formed a strategic collaboration with Hedera
Hashgraph. Synchrogenix®, Certara’s regulatory sciences division, has
been building distributed applications in the life sciences and
healthcare markets that will expand its reach in the areas of
transparency and disclosure, regulatory reporting and data sharing, and
collaboration/communications from drug development through market access.
“We are experiencing a period of unprecedented growth in science and
technology,” said Synchrogenix President Kelley Kendle. “The promise of
distributed ledger technologies, such as those used by other highly
regulated industries, including financial, legal and insurance, and now
in life sciences, is to create an open, transparent and yet confidential
infrastructure to reap the many benefits of that explosive growth. For
example, by digitizing R&D, lifecycle management, and real-world
evidence data in a secure and trusted manner, we can identify the right
patients at the right time for a given treatment, while maintaining
trust and privacy for all stakeholders. We can also enhance patients’
ability to manage, engage and control how their data can be used to
further innovation or advance the availability of treatments.”
Synchrogenix has already developed a proof of concept (POC) in industry
supply chain management in collaboration with Hedera. This POC is
centered on the global challenge of drug shortages, which have recently
been prominent in the news due to a number of quality and supply issues.
This type of near-real time information availability and transparent
flow of critical supply data is vital for informed risk management and
better responsiveness to stakeholders. The life sciences industry is
premised on creating treatments and making them readily available to the
people who need them.
“Regulators around the world, including those I have worked with at the
Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, are openly embracing the use of advanced technology to
progress their mission,” added Synchrogenix VP of Technology and
Innovation Jim Nasr. “Public distributed ledger technology, particularly
in the manner provided by Hedera, provides a good option for global
regulators, allowing them to achieve the compliance and transparency
they need in a secure, high-performance network designed for
collaboration. I believe this is the future for accountable
collaboration and compliance in the life sciences and healthcare.”
Synchrogenix has long supported the life sciences and healthcare
industries by providing technology solutions for managing regulatory
requirements, stakeholder communications, and transparency and
disclosure requirements. For example, the company launched ClinGenuity™
in 2015, which was the industry’s first artificial intelligence tool to
support content generation, and the extraction and redaction of critical
information throughout the development lifecycle. ClinGenuity provides
efficiency to meet the growing demands of information availability,
personal data protection, and innovation utility.
“Highly regulated industries such as healthcare and life sciences are
ripe for the accountability that distributed ledgers like Hedera can
bring to their supply chain,” said Jordan Fried, VP of Global Business
Development for Hedera. “We are delighted to be working with Certara to
usher in a new era of visibility and transparency into a market that
touches so many people’s lives every day.”
Today, the growing need to meet regulatory requirements and protect
confidentiality, while also supporting the need for collaborative
research, including patient engagement and contribution, requires
technology that provides speed, efficiency, and adherence to the
strictest privacy requirements, while also reducing any conflicts of
interest.
Hedera provides a cutting-edge solution that furthers capacity,
scalability and value for the intrinsic rights of the individuals it is
intending to serve. Through its unparalleled security algorithms,
fairness, and speed, it can continue to build the trust and reputation
of all stakeholders through information availability and communication
in drug development and delivery to enhance participation and truly
achieve a better treatment paradigm for all.
Mr. Nasr will be speaking at Hedera18 at 3:40 p.m. CT on Oct. 17 in
Dallas. His session, “Tracking Drug Shortage with Open APIs and Hedera
Hashgraph,” will be freely available via livestream at learn.hederahashgraph.com/livestream.
